The Kanas City Chiefs made their NFL Preseason debut in a 26-13 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 10. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown suffered a scary shoulder injury during the game that left him hospitalized. The Chiefs have provided a timeline for Brown's recovery a few days later.

Brown is expected to miss four to six weeks with the sternoclavicular injury he suffered, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. Opening night is nearly three weeks away. Hopefully, Brown will have a safe and efficient recovery process.

Chiefs’ Marquise Brown gets encouraging injury update, but there’s a catch

*This is a developing story. More details will follow shortly.