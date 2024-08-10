After securing the decisive win over Team France to secure Olympic Gold, Team USA celebrated their moment in style, with players gesturing to the crowd, flashing their new gold, and, most importantly of all, joking around with their teammates before they go back to being rivals once more.

One such example came when Stephen Curry flashed his new medal while sitting with his Western Conference rival Anthony Edwards, who was particularly impressed with the “Chef's” efforts, considering he really didn't start playing up to his typical standards until their game against Serbia.

“Ant says I just showed up three days ago,” Curry declared via Rachel Nichols.

“My boy just got to Paris 3 days ago but we so glad he got here,” Edwards responded.

Now, for fans out of the know or who are simply confused by what Edwards might mean, Curry has been with Team USA for the entire run but didn't exactly play up to what fans have come to expect from his time in Golden State. Fortunately, after averaging just 7.5 points per game over the first four games of the Olympics, Curry found his fire over the past three days, scoring 36 points against Serbia – more than his previous four games combined – and 24 against France to bring home the win and both his and Edwards' first Olympic medal.

Stephen Curry finally found his 3 point shot vs. Serbia

Over the first four games of the Olympics, Curry shot just 5-20 from beyond the arc, including a pair of games where he didn't hit a single three. While some fans wondered if Curry should continue to play such a prominent role, as he averaged over 19 minutes per game over that stretch, the all-time great Warriors guard found his stroke when his team needed him most, nailing 9-14 from beyond the arc versus Seria, and 8-12 against France on his way to gold.

Considering his initial struggles, Curry's final shooting percentage of 47.8 is a true testament to the final two contests, as Edwards so eloquently pointed out.