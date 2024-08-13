Yesterday, Dr. Timothy Beard, Interim President at Florida A&M University, requested the immediate resignation of his senior leadership team. The team comprises 20 members, including Dr. Donald Palm, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Allyson Watson, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. William E. Hudson, Vice President of Student Affairs, and Tiffani Dawn Sykes, VP and Director of Athletics.

The letter, obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat is below.

“Dear Senior Leadership Team Member:

As you know, our University (FAMU) is at a critical juncture, where we must align our leadership, vision, and strategies to meet the evolving challenges and opportunities ahead. After careful consideration and in consultation with the Board of Trustees, the past University President, and from my observations, I have concluded that a change in our senior leadership team is necessary to move forward more effectively.

Given the importance of this transition, I am respectfully requesting your resignation from your position effective 8/13/2024. Please see attached the template to utilize relative to submitting your resignation letter no later than the close of business on 8/13/2024. This decision was not made lightly and is rooted in a commitment to ensuring that our University is positioned for future success and growth.

Please know that this request may not be a reflection of your individual contributions or dedication to our institution. Your hard work and commitment to the University over the years have been invaluable, and we deeply appreciate the many ways you have served our community. However, at this time, we believe that new leadership is essential for the University to achieve its long-term goals.

I want to reiterate my sincere gratitude for your service and contributions to our University. Your leadership during your tenure has left a lasting impact on our institution, and I wish you continued success in your future endeavors.”

Per the Tallahassee Democrat, Vice President of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes has already submitted her letter of resignation.