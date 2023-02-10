The Super Bowl is the brightest stage in the NFL, as the best NFL teams compete for the hard-to-win championship. While a lot of NFL players succumb to the pressure, others make the most out of the opportunity to show that they deserve to be a champion. Given that pass catchers play an important role in leading their teams to victories, they also provide some of the best moments in sports history. The greatest Super Bowl catches are unforgettable. We’ll see if Super Bowl LVII provides another entry into the “greatest catches Super Bowl gallery.” For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 greatest catches in Super Bowl history.

10. Isaac Bruce: Super Bowl XXXIV

While the Los Angeles Rams recently won Super Bowl LVI, Isaac Bruce and Kurt Warner got the job done to secure the franchise’s first ever Super Bowl win in 2000. Facing the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV, Kurt Warner connected with Isaac Bruce to score a 73-yard touchdown that propelled the Rams to a 23-16 victory.

9. John Stallworth: Super Bowl XIV

Dealing with a 3rd and 7 in the final quarter, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver John Stallworth executed a difficult over-the-shoulder catch on a 45-yard pass by Terry Bradshaw, despite the presence of Rams defensive back Rod Perry. This led to a touchdown and a Steeler victory at Super Bowl XIV, the Steelers’ fourth Lombardi Trophy. Quarterback Terry Bradshaw was awarded Super Bowl MVP honors.

8. Mario Manningham: Super Bowl XLVI

In the crucial moments of the game, the New York Giants needed the right play to shift the momentum to their side. Eli Manning initiated a beautiful pass to Manningham, who completed the 38-yard connection. Manningham finished with five catches and a 73-yard performance in Super Bowl XLVI that gave the Giants their last Super Bowl championship. They defeated the New England Patriots, 21-17.

7. Lynn Swann: Super Bowl X

Lynn Swann carved out a Hall of Fame career. Among his contributions in the NFL, his circus catches in Super Bowl X are arguably the most memorable. The 53-yard pass Swann caught against great coverage is iconic. Not only is the play one of the greatest in Super Bowl history; it also propelled the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory against the Dallas Cowboys. Swann was named the Super Bowl MVP.

6. Jermaine Kearse: Super Bowl XLIX

Although the New England Patriots earned another championship at Super Bowl XLIX, the Seattle Seahawks didn’t go down without a fight. In fact, during the final quarter, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson somehow connected with Jermaine Kearse for 33 yards in one of the most unbelievable catches at the Super Bowl. That play occurred in Glendale, the site of Super Bowl LVII.

5. Nick Foles: Super Bowl LII

As the Philadelphia Eagles were looking for their first Super Bowl win, the Eagles finally got what they wished for in Super Bowl LII with the work of game MVP Nick Foles. With over 30 minutes of play remaining, Foles was on the receiving end of a trick play initiated by Trey Burton’s touchdown pass. The play would propel the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over Tom Brady’s Patriots. The Eagles go for a second championship in Super Bowl LVII.

4. Julio Jones: Super Bowl LI

Although the Atlanta Falcons failed to protect their lead at Super Bowl LI, they can find solace in executing one of the most unreal plays in Super Bowl history. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones completed a 20-yard sideline catch from Matt Ryan. Unfortunately, the Falcons failed to hold on to the lead, which leads us to the next catch on this list of greatest Super Bowl catches.

3. Julian Edelman: Super Bowl LI

The New England Patriots took care of business against the Atlanta Falcons, thanks to another MVP effort by Tom Brady. However, the comeback wouldn’t be complete without Julian Edelman’s crucial shoe catch in the fourth quarter. Despite the pressure surrounding the Patriots, Edelman executed in the clutch, which paved the way for a victory at Super Bowl LI. Any “greatest catches Super Bowl collection” must include this play.

2. Santonio Holmes: Super Bowl XLIII

In Super Bowl XLIII, Santonio Holmes executed the second greatest catch in Super Bowl history. The Steelers needed a game-winning play in the final seconds against the Arizona Cardinals, so Ben Roethlisberger threw a pass Santonio Holmes caught in the corner of the end zone on an instant-classic toe-tap touchdown. Although Holmes immediately fell out of bounds, the Steelers’ wide receiver still managed to catch the ball just before doing so. As a result, the Steelers escaped with a 27-23 victory over the Cardinals to become one of the two most decorated franchises in the NFL with six Super Bowl championships (the Patriots being the other). For his efforts, including the game-winning play, Santonio Holmes was named Super Bowl MVP.

1.David Tyree: Super Bowl XLII

Although David Tyree is a name that was rarely heard before Super Bowl XLII, he certainly made NFL fans know who he was during the game. In the final quarter, Eli Manning escaped a sack to execute a pass, which Tyree would make the iconic Helmet Catch. The play kept the Giants in the game and paved the way for a late winning touchdown in a 17-14 victory over the New England Patriots at Super Bowl XLII. The Helmet Catch was arguably the greatest catch in Super Bowl history. It denied the Patriots the NFL’s first-ever 19-0 season.