With the NBA championship up for grabs, it isn't surprising that the playoffs are the most competitive stage during the NBA season. While stars come out to play during the big moments, some struggle to handle the bright lights.

However, people often forget that basketball is a team sport. As a result, teams competing for a championship should be able to overcome a struggling superstar. Here is a look at 10 NBA championship teams that still won with a struggling superstar.

Miami Heat – Chris Bosh (2013)

Chris Bosh was an X-factor in the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. He grabbed the critical offensive board that made it possible for Ray Allen to trigger a game-tying three to keep the Heat's championship hopes alive.

But in Game 7, Bosh labored offensively, going scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting. But thanks to the Heat's depth, the team went on to win back-to-back titles.

Miami Heat – Shaquille O'Neal (2006)

The addition of Shaq in Miami gave the team a dynamic duo of the Big Diesel along with Dwyane Wade. Despite being down 2-0 in the 2006 NBA Finals, the team rallied back to take over the series and win the franchise's first championship.

While Wade was great, O'Neal showed signs of slowing down by scoring only five points in Game 2 on 40% shooting from the field and 14% from the free-throw line. In the closeout Game 6, O'Neal only scored nine points on 36% shooting, but it was enough to hoist the trophy.

San Antonio Spurs – David Robinson (2003)

David Robinson was a huge piece of the Spurs dynasty. However, one can't help but be disappointed with his Finals showings. As a result, it isn't surprising that The Admiral doesn't have any Finals MVPs to show for. In the 2003 NBA Finals, Robinson struggled in the series against the Nets.

In Game 3, Robinson had a nightmare game of eight points on 1-of-5 shooting from the field. However, the Spurs still stole the game with a five-point victory. In Game 5, Robinson had another rough night, finishing with only six points and fouling out of the game, but the Spurs still emerged victorious en route to a championship.

San Antonio Spurs – Tim Duncan (2005)

Aside from David Robinson, Tim Duncan was the ultimate game changer for the Spurs that allowed the franchise to reach new heights. But while the Big Fundamental was responsible for leading the Spurs to several championships, he did struggle against the suffocating defense of the Pistons in the 2005 NBA Finals.

He only shot 41% in the series, including a 5-of-17 night in a 31-point drubbing at the hands of the Pistons in Game 4. However, Duncan still did enough to win the 2005 Finals MVP.

Boston Celtics – Larry Bird (1981)

While Larry Bird was the face of the Celtics dynasty in the 80s, he certainly had a rough start. Still in just his second season, Bird felt the pressure of winning a championship in the 1981 NBA Finals.

In fact, for two-straight games against the Houston Rockets, Bird only finished with eight points, both on a nightmare 3-of-11 shooting. Fortunately, Cedric Maxwell stepped up in the games that mattered the most.

Boston Celtics – Jayson Tatum (2024)

Jayson Tatum was dubbed as the face of the Celtics franchise. But when the Celtics finally captured their elusive 18th championship banner, Tatum didn't win the NBA Finals MVP with the award going to Jaylen Brown.

It certainly made sense given how Tatum struggled offensively in the postseason, including a 39% field-goal and 26% three-point shooting performance in the NBA Finals.

Golden State Warriors – Klay Thompson (2015)

The Splash Brothers were big in the Golden State Warriors dynasty. But when they first made it to the NBA Finals, it wasn't a smooth ride. In fact, Klay Thompson only shot 30% from rainbow country for the Warriors in the 2015 NBA Finals.

Moreover, he only finished with nine points in Game 4 and a measly five-point performance in the championship clincher on 2-of-7 shooting. Nonetheless, thanks to Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala's elite perimeter defense combined with Stephen Curry's hot shooting, the Warriors kicked off their dynasty.

Golden State Warriors – Stephen Curry (2022)

Speaking of the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry has been haunted for not having a Finals MVP. In Game 5, fans were nearly convinced that Curry shied away from big moments after going 0-for-9 from three. However, the Warriors still found a way to win that game thanks to Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson before the Warriors captured one last title for their dynasty.

Los Angeles Lakers – Kobe Bryant (2010)

Kobe Bryant accomplished his mission of winning an NBA championship without Shaquille O'Neal in a Lakers uniform. However, he was forced to exorcise some ghosts for the back to back.

Thanks to the tough defense of the Celtics, Bryant had a nightmare shooting game, going 6-for-24 from the field. However, Bryant contributed in other areas such as rebounding by grabbing 15. Moreover, the supporting cast led by Pau Gasol came to play.

Chicago Bulls – Michael Jordan (1996)

Gary Payton guarding Michael Jordan was a major adjustment made by the Seattle Supersonics after finding themselves down 3-0 in the 1996 NBA Finals. The Glove made life difficult for Jordan, forcing him to go 6-for-19 in Game 4 and 5-for-19 in Game 6.

Although Jordan still got his points, His Airness had to bleed for those points. Nonetheless, the Bulls were just too deep with the Supersonics making the adjustment a little too late in the series.