10 NBA Legends Without A 2K Cover

In NBA 2K, every year, a new player's face becomes the game's cover star, showing off the best players and new talents. But, among all these players, some of the biggest basketball legends have never been on the cover. In this article, we honor these legendary NBA players who, despite their amazing careers, never got the chance to be on the cover of NBA 2K.

10. Vince Carter – “Air Canada”

Vince Carter's illustrious NBA career spanned a remarkable four decades, with him playing for eight different teams and leaving a substantial mark on the league. Achieving significant accolades like eight-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA Team selection, Carter throughout his career, averaged 16.7 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. His awe-inspiring feats of athleticism, particularly in dunking, solidified his legacy, earning him nicknames such as “Vinsanity”, “Air Canada”, and “Half Man, Half Amazing”.

Despite his sweeping impact on the sport and holding numerous franchise records, notably for the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets, Carter never appeared on an NBA 2K video game cover, a notable omission given his stature and influence in the NBA. Although he was the face of “NBA Live 04”, his absence from the NBA 2K series remains a curious aspect of his otherwise stellar and impactful career, which saw him retire in 2020 after a record 22 seasons and is likely to be commemorated with a Hall of Fame induction.

9. Dwight Howard – “Superman”

Dwight Howard, a paramount figure in the NBA, notably bypassed college to embark on his professional journey through the 2004 NBA Draft, where he was the first overall pick by the Orlando Magic. His accolades, such as being an 8-time NBA All-Star and 3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, underline his impactful career in the league. Throughout his career, Howard averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game with a field goal percentage of 58.7% over 18 seasons and 1,242 regular-season games. However, despite his substantial achievements and strong defensive reputation, Howard has experienced instances of underappreciation, exemplified by his omission from the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

After eight prosperous seasons with the Magic, which included guiding them to the 2009 NBA Finals and accumulating numerous franchise and league records, Howard moved on to the Los Angeles Lakers in a significant 2012 trade. Later, he secured an NBA Championship with the Lakers in 2020 amidst his career that spanned various teams, such as the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers. Surprisingly, despite his lauded career and significant impact on the game, Howard has never graced the cover of the NBA 2K video game series.

8. Paul Pierce – “The Truth”

Paul Pierce, also known as “The Truth,” had a noteworthy 19-season career in the NBA, predominantly with the Boston Celtics, becoming a significant figure in NBA history. With a robust performance in 1343 regular-season matches, his admirable average stats of 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game demonstrated a blend of consistency and skill. Pierce wasn't just a player; he was a key contributor to numerous victories and demonstrated exceptional court performance, establishing himself as an indelible mark in the sport.

Despite his notable achievements and contributions to the Celtics, leading them to an NBA championship and playing a pivotal role alongside the “Big Three” with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, it's surprising that Pierce never appeared on the cover of an NBA 2K game, a distinction typically awarded to players who profoundly impact their respective eras.

7. Tracy McGrady – “T-Mac”



Tracy McGrady, often remembered for his exceptional scoring ability and versatile gameplay, began his remarkable NBA journey straight out of high school, being selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 1997 NBA Draft. Initially playing minimal minutes, McGrady swiftly ascended through the ranks, ultimately forming a memorable duo with cousin Vince Carter. His journey took a pivotal turn in 2000 when he joined the Orlando Magic, becoming one of the league’s premier scorers and even positioning himself as a credible candidate for the NBA Most Valuable Player Award. Then, in 2004, McGrady found himself traded to the Houston Rockets, aligning with center Yao Ming, and contributing significantly to the Rockets' consistent playoff appearances.

Despite a career adorned with accolades, such as being a 7-time NBA All-Star, obtaining 2 All-NBA First Team selections (2002, 2003), 3 All-NBA Second Team (2001, 2004, 2007) nods, 2 All-NBA Third Team (2005, 2008) selections, and becoming a 2-time NBA scoring champion (2003, 2004), not to mention being named the NBA Most Improved Player in 2001, McGrady surprisingly never graced the cover of an NBA 2K game.

6. Carmelo Anthony – “Melo”

Carmelo Anthony, widely known as “Melo”, was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 2003 and promptly showcased his skills by steering them to consistent playoff appearances and two division titles until 2010. His 2009 performance pushed the Nuggets to their first conference finals since 1985. Post-Nuggets, Melo created significant moments with the New York Knicks, notably setting a career and venue record with a 62-point game in 2014, and had stints with several other NBA teams including the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the international stage, Anthony has a remarkable record, representing the US in the Olympics four times, earning three gold medals, and as of 2016, leading the US team in points, rebounds, and games played. In the NBA, he ranks ninth in career scoring, has been a 10× NBA All-Star and secured spots on All-NBA teams several times. Despite his noteworthy NBA career and Olympic feats, Anthony has never graced the cover of NBA 2K, though he was featured on NBA Live 2005's cover.

5. Julius Erving – “Dr. J”

Julius Erving, widely recognized as “Dr. J”, has a rich legacy in basketball, playing for teams like the ABA's Virginia Squires and New York Nets, and the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers. With a career spanning 16 seasons, Erving not only ensured his teams never missed postseason but also accumulated accolades including three championships, four MVP awards, and three scoring titles. His skill, especially noted in his free-throw line slam dunks and his dual MVP awards in both the ABA and NBA, placed him solidly in basketball history. He has been commemorated with various honors, such as an induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993 and a spot on the NBA 50th Anniversary Team.

Though his impact on the game is indisputable, Erving never graced a 2K cover, a distinct honor in the sport. The term “posterizing” in basketball was coined thanks to his remarkable moves on the court. His contributions were further recognized when he was inducted into the Nassau County Sports Hall of Fame in 2004, and once again, when he was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in October 2021, reaffirming his legendary status in the sport.

4. Hakeem Olajuwon – “The Dream”



Hakeem Olajuwon, renowned in basketball history, was a first overall pick by the Houston Rockets in the 1984 NBA draft, creating a significant NBA legacy. As a non-American player, he collected numerous firsts: being the initial non-American NBA All-Star, the first to snatch the NBA MVP, and the first non-American NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Notably, in the 1993–94 season, Olajuwon uniquely clinched the NBA's MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Finals MVP awards, propelling the Rockets to back-to-back championships.

Moreover, in 1996, Olajuwon contributed to the Olympic gold medal-winning US national basketball team and was celebrated as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History. His legendary status was reaffirmed in October 2021 by being named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. Retiring as the NBA's all-time leader in blocks with an astounding 3,830, and being one of the exclusive four NBA players to record a quadruple-double. Olajuwon, curiously, never appeared on an NBA 2K game cover despite his pivotal achievements and impact.

3. Jason Kidd – “The Kidd”

Drafted second overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 1994, Jason Kidd swiftly left a mark on the NBA, clinching co-Rookie of the Year with Grant Hill. His journey witnessed pivotal roles across teams, most notably propelling the New Jersey Nets to consecutive NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003. After rejoining Dallas in the 2007–08 season, Kidd, then 38, clinched his sole NBA championship in 2011, culminating his playing career in 2013 with the New York Knicks, renowned for his remarkable passing and rebounding, and ranking third in both regular season and playoff triple-doubles, with tallies of 107 and 11.

A stalwart in playmaking and defensive capabilities, Kidd proudly sits second in the NBA all-time career assists and steals, and 13th in three-pointers made. His multifaceted gameplay not only made him a consistent triple-double threat but also cemented his position among the elite point guards in NBA history. Though his career was illustrious, Kidd never appeared on an NBA 2K game cover but was spotlighted as the NBA Live 2003 cover athlete.

2. Steve Nash – “Captain Canada”



Steve Nash, a remarkable talent in the NBA, began his professional career with the Phoenix Suns in 1996 but initially garnered only a moderate impact. A subsequent trade to the Dallas Mavericks in 1998 saw his career trajectory rise, as he gained his first NBA All-Star Game and All-NBA selection by his fourth season with the team. Alongside Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Finley, Nash propelled the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals the following season. After becoming a free agent post the 2003–04 season, he made a triumphant return to the Suns, transforming his career and team performance significantly.

In his return season (2004–05) with the Suns, Nash drove the team to the Western Conference finals and was honored with the league's MVP award, an accolade he secured again the following season. His decorated career boasts accolades like 2× NBA MVP (2005, 2006), 8× NBA All-Star, and placements on All-NBA First, Second, and Third teams. He also led the league in various statistics at different points in his career, such as assists and free throw percentage, and is recognized as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Interestingly, despite his illustrious career and accolades, Nash turned down opportunities to be the cover athlete for both NBA 2K and NBA Live video games.

1.Tim Duncan – “The Big Fundamental”

Recognized as one of the NBA's greatest power forwards, Tim Duncan, also known as “the Big Fundamental,” left an indelible mark in basketball with numerous accolades. Drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in 1997, he quickly rose to prominence, winning five NBA championships, two MVP titles, and three NBA Finals MVP awards. His contributions were celebrated with 15 NBA All-Star selections and induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020 and the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

Yet, despite his impressive career and being the only player selected to both the All-NBA and All-Defensive Teams for 13 consecutive seasons, Duncan has never featured on an NBA 2K video game cover. This omission underscores a surprising gap between his historic achievements and broader cultural recognition in the sports entertainment industry.

Honorable Mentions

Honorable mentions also include legendary figures like Isiah Thomas, known for his tenacious leadership, Wilt Chamberlain, the iconic scoring machine, Bill Russell, an unparalleled champion, and David Robinson, a true force on both ends of the court.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints