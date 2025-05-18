The Golden State Warriors saw their season come to an end in unfortunate fashion in the playoffs, as Stephen Curry's hamstring injury ruined any chance that they had of getting past the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round. Curry was injured in Game 1, a Warriors win, and missed the next four games, all of which were won by Minnesota despite the best efforts of Jonathan Kuminga.

Now, the Warriors will certainly be trying to figure out how to build a contender the best way possible during the final years of Curry's career. They took a step in that direction this season when they traded for Jimmy Butler in February this season, and now more moves could be on the horizon.

Kuminga could be the next player on the move, and the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are all teams that could be interested in the G League Ignite product according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“The Nets, along with the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, are three teams with preliminary interest in Kuminga ahead of free agency, sources said,” Siegel reported. “Both Kuminga and the Warriors could come to an understanding on a new, fair contract, but the idea of exploring sign-and-trade opportunities seems like the best path for both parties.”

Jonathan Kuminga had a bit of an up-and-down ride with the Warriors during his time there, including getting benched and left out of Steve Kerr's rotation near the end of the regular season this year and into the first round against the Houston Rockets. However, after Curry got injured, Kuminga was re-inserted into the lineup and played very well in the absence of the superstar.

Maybe those last four games, where Kuminga averaged just under 25 points per game, were enough to raise the trade value of the 22-year old to a price that the Warriors will be willing to move him. Golden State will be searching for a profound return for Kuminga, so any of the teams on his list will have to pay up to get their hands on the youngster.