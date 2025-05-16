During the NBA Draft Combine this week in Chicago, there have already been a few names that have turned heads as they hope to raise their draft stock. One player who has had a strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine is former Auburn star Tahaad Pettiford. Pettiford’s Auburn teammate Johni Broome is also hoping to raise his stock at the NBA Draft Combine, and he recently had a Nikola Jokic-like moment.

During the measurements portion of the NBA Draft Combine, Johni Broome registered a low vertical jump at 24.5 inches, giving him a worse vertical than the heaviest NFL player of all-time. Where the Nuggets star comes into the picture is the fact that Jokic registered one of the worst vertical jumps ever at 17 inches.

Now this is obviously not to say that Johni Broome will have a Nikola Jokic-like career in the NBA, not even close. Just that vertical jump isn’t always everything when it comes to the NBA Draft and predicting NBA success. Broome was already projected to be a possible second round pick.

Players like Broome don’t necessarily need super athleticism to be successful in the NBA. He’s a big body who can take up space and be aggressive on the glass.

During his final season at Auburn, Broome had the best statistical season of his college career. He appeared 36 games at a little over 30 minutes per game. He averaged a career-best 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocked shots with splits of 51 percent shooting from the field, 27.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 58.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Broome played his first two seasons of college basketball at Morehead State, before transferring to a Power 4 conference in the SEC and Auburn. His size and his talent will certainly intrigue NBA teams and somebody will take a chance on him in the draft. It just remains to be seen where he ends up.