Scottie Scheffler won the 107th PGA Championship on Sunday, conquering Quail Hollow for his third career major. Scheffler carried a three-shot lead into Sunday, but a shaky front nine allowed Jon Rahm to tie the lead. Scheffler steadied the ship on the back nine, making birdie on 10, 14, and 15 to pull away. Now, he has won the PGA Championship for the first time.

Scottie Scheffler is FIRED UP after winning the PGA Championship.

This is the 15th win of Scheffler's career, which does not count his Olympic Gold Medal from last year. With his third major title in the books, he is etching his name in the game's history books. After Rory McIlroy won the career Grand Slam at Augusta, Scheffler slammed the door at the PGA Championship, reminding everyone why he is the number one player in the world.

According to Justin Ray of the Twenty First Group, Scheffler joins Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus with this win, “15 PGA Tour wins, including 3 majors, before age 29 (since WWII) Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler.”

Scheffler started with a two-under par 69 on Thursday. He was five shots behind Jhonatton Vegas and was visibly frustrated with a mudball on the 16th hole. While he could not get the penalty for dunking that ball in the water back, he did not make that mistake again. After Thursday, it looked like the PGA Championship was going to be won by a new champion or someone casual fans are unfamiliar with. Scheffler quelled those concerns on Saturday.

Scottie Scheffler gained control on Saturday

While his Thursday and Friday rounds were enough to keep him around, Scheffler made his mark on Saturday. He played Quail Hollow's vaunted Green Mile, the final three holes, in two-under par while others ruined their rounds. That gave him a three-shot lead over Alex Noren, who has never won a major.

Scheffler left Noren and Si Woo Kim in the dust early, making some impressive pars after shaky drives. But it was two-time major winner Jon Rahm who came flying up the board to tie the lead. As Scheffler got back on track, Rahm began to take more aggressive lines at pins. That cost him, with a bad par at 16 and tee shots that found the water at 17 and 18. He finished at four-under par for the week, losing five shots on the final three holes.

Golf is hard. Jon Rahm finishes five-over in his final three holes.

Scheffler now goes to the U.S. Open at Oakmont this June looking for a fourth major and first on Father's Day. He missed the cut as an amateur at the 2016 tournament at Oakmont and finished 41st last year at Pinehurst. But considering his domination of the field at the PGA Championship, without a perfect driver on Sunday, he should be among the favorites headed to Pittsburgh.