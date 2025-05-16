As the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics prepare for a high-stakes Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, NBA legend Magic Johnson has singled out six players he believes will decide the game.

In a bold prediction, Johnson named OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges for the Knicks, while pointing to Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Payton Pritchard for the Celtics. According to Johnson, the three players from each team with the highest combined points will be the difference-makers.

OG Anunoby has been a reliable defensive anchor for the Knicks throughout the playoffs. He has averaged 15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. Despite his consistency, Game 5 was a struggle. He scored only six points on a rough 1-of-12 shooting night. For the Knicks to seal the series in Game 6, Anunoby needs to rediscover his shooting touch and lock down the perimeter.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been a powerhouse in the paint. His postseason averages of 19.6 points and 11.3 rebounds have been crucial to the Knicks’ success. Towns' ability to dominate inside will be a massive factor in Game 6. His physicality and rebounding can swing the momentum in favor of New York if he establishes his presence early.

Mikal Bridges, known for his all-around game, has been steady with 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest. Bridges brings defensive prowess and offensive versatility, making him a key player in shutting down the Celtics’ backcourt. If he gets hot from the outside, it could be lights out for Boston.

On the Celtics' side, Derrick White has been nothing short of spectacular. In Game 5, he exploded for 34 points, drilling seven three-pointers and sparking a Celtics comeback. White has averaged 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in the series. His confidence and shooting accuracy are game-changers for Boston.

Jrue Holiday has been the Celtics' steady hand, averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. His defensive leadership and experience are crucial in these high-pressure moments. When Holiday is locked in, the Celtics’ defense becomes much harder to break.

Payton Pritchard has been a spark off the bench, posting 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. His energy and quick shooting can swing momentum in an instant. If Pritchard finds his rhythm, the Celtics could force a Game 7.

With the Knicks holding a 3-2 series lead, Game 6 at Madison Square Garden promises to be a battle. For Magic Johnson, the path to victory is clear. These six players will decide the fate of their teams. All eyes are on the court as they prepare for what could be the defining game of the series.