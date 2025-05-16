The NBA Draft Combine is being held in Chicago this week, with draft hopefuls looking to raise their stock ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft. As the week comes to an end, one name that has been reportedly turning heads during the NBA Draft Combine is former BYU star Egor Demin.

Egor Demin participated in a pro day during the end of the week at the NBA Draft Combine, and he apparently has done enough to see his stock rise among NBA personnel, as per NBA Draft insider Matt Babcock. Babcock reported that Demin had measured well and seemed to be at the top of his game at the right time.

Demin, a native of Russia, played one season of college basketball at BYU before declaring for the NBA Draft. When he committed to BYU, he was one of the program’s best recruits in school history. He’ll be followed by AJ Dybantsa, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

During his lone season at BYU, Demin appeared in 33 games, all starts, at a little over 27 minutes per game. He averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 41.2 percent shooting from the field, 27.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 69.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Standing at 6 feet 9 inches, Demin possesses a unique blend of skill and size. He’s a guard in a wing’s body with gifted passing ability as evidence by his 5.5 assists. He had two games of double digit assists last year. Even before his strong combine showing, he was considered to be a first round draft pick.

Prior to arriving at BYU, Demin starred for Real Madrid in Spain, a program that has had numerous players go on to the NBA. With the NBA Draft scheduled for June 25, Demin will only have to wait about one more month before he finds out his professional future.