The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will be facing off in Game 6, and there are major implications for both teams. For the Celtics, they'll be looking to extend the series to a Game 7 as they continue the postseason without Jayson Tatum. On the Knicks' side, they can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win on their home court, and it almost feels like a must-win for them.

Besides Tatum, who is out after tearing his Achilles, everybody in the series has stayed healthy. With Game 6 approaching, there is another player on the injury report besides Tatum, and he's on the Knicks.

Precious Achiuwa is on the injury report for the Knicks, as he's dealing with a right ankle sprain. He is listed as questionable, and it seems like it's up in the air if he plays or not.

Achiuwa hasn't made much of a difference in the series for the Knicks, and he seems to come in when Karl-Anthony Towns is in foul trouble, and he's only in the game for about five or six minutes. Mitchell Robinson has been the true backup center for the Knicks, but it's good that Achiuwa is staying ready when his number is called.

Game 6 is important for the Celtics and Knicks

The Celtics were able to keep their season alive after getting a convincing win in Game 5, and it came off the shoulders of Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. Not only did Brown and White provide a lift for the Celtics, but Luke Kornet also had one of the best defensive games of the series, as he finished with seven blocks. If the Celtics want to win Game 6, they're going to have to do the same thing that got them to this point.

The Knicks did not have their best game in the previous loss, as their offense fell short and they were bombarded with 3-pointers from the Celtics. Jalen Brunson got into foul trouble early, which threw off their rhythm, and they couldn't get back into the game like they have for most of the series.

For Game 6, the Knicks are back at home, and it should feel like a must-win for them. Even though it feels like they have the advantage with Tatum out, the Celtics have shown that they can win without him, and in a potential Game 7, anything can happen.