Fans are getting excited about the fact that they will witness a Game 7 between Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nuggets came out victorious in Thursday's matchup against the Thunder in Game 6. Oklahoma City led 3-2 in the series, meaning that Denver needed to win to keep their season alive and even up the series at three games apiece.

Fans came in droves to provide their reactions to seeing Game 7 between the Nuggets and Thunder become official. Here are some of their reactions.

“Thunder vs Nuggets Game 7. Winner decides the Mvp. Script writers cooked I'm trembling,” one fan said.

“Man this series here❤️❤️ Game 7 will be and instant classic,” another remarked.

“Something special about seeing champions refusing to lose. You want it you have to take it OKC….,” a fan commented.

“We are down to best of one. Who will get it? I’m all in with Denver nuggets,” one stated.

“Good game. Gotta love Playoff basketball,” a fan said.

What lies ahead for Nuggets, Thunder in Game 7

It's win or go home now for Nikola Jokic's Nuggets and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder.

Game 7 will feature the final showdown between these two superstars, who also await the winner of the NBA's MVP award for the 2024-25 regular season. While the results of the postseason don't play an impact, how things turn out in Game 7 will shape the conversation surrounding the winner when the league announces the award.

The Nuggets have the opportunity to return to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2023 and their third since 2020. Denver's playoff experience, especially in Game 7s, will be crucial as they seek to continue their playoff run this year.

On the other hand, the Thunder look to return to the West Finals for the first time since 2016. They continue to be on the rise as one of the best young teams in the league, but a win against the 2023 champions will progress this Oklahoma City squad in earning respect as an elite unit.

The Nuggets will be on the road when they face the Thunder in a critical Game 7. The contest will take place on May 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET.