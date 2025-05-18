May 18, 2025 at 6:25 PM ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder fan base erupted over multiple plays executed by their home team. But Cason Wallace got everyone in the Paycom Center on their feet during the third quarter of this NBA Playoff game. By delivering a poster dunk over Nikola Jokic.

Wallace hit the acceleration while in transition. He faced the 6-foot-11 Jokic on his way to the hoop.

Without hesitation, Wallace placed the ball in his left hand. And threw down this thunderous dunk in the third.

CASON WALLACE WITH THE POSTER ON NIKOLA JOKIC 😱pic.twitter.com/2Lz8zeM2ud — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 18, 2025

Wallace got the fans to explode. He earned a rare one-on-one victory over the past league Most Valuable Player.

The 21-year-old guard didn't just spark immediate energized reactions from the Thunder crowd. He got multiple fans flocking online to react to his dunk.

Reactions sprout for Thunder's Cason Wallace dunk on Nikola Jokic

Multiple accounts referred to the moment as a “poster dunk.” Including the ESPN X account.

CASON WALLACE PUT JOKIC ON A POSTER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H4EpnYfGSl — ESPN (@espn) May 18, 2025

Other accounts ridiculed Jokic. Including the At the Buzzer X account which went with a Peter Griffin/Family Guy themed clip to describe the Wallace dunk.

Nikola Jokic: exists Cason Wallace: pic.twitter.com/JXoQrx9os9 — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) May 18, 2025

Wallace drew praise too from Thunder beat reporter Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic.

“Cason Wallace is a star in his role with OKC. He's essential,” Schlecht posted on X.

Sideline reporter for the Thunder Nick Gallo also chimed in. However, he brought up this effect Wallace delivered along with two OKC teammates.

“Between Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins, OKC's bench has 11 assists to just one turnover,” Gallo shared.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault already has witnessed Wallace's impact. Daigneault praised the energy from Wallace off the bench against Memphis in the first round.

The guard even believes OKC isn't earning enough praise. Wallace told ClutchPoints' Chris Dodson on April 29 that he feels OKC is “underappreciated” and doesn't get any national exposure.

“Obviously, we're taking everything that we want. We are demanding respect. It goes hand in hand. We are not in a big market, but we are going to get people's attention,” Wallace said to CP.

He caught national attention with his monstrous throwdown on Jokic. And it added to an already rough evening for the past MVP. Alex Caruso handed Jokic fits on defense. Even despite Caruso coming in shorter in height compared to Jokic. An even smaller Thunder player executed his highlight moment on Jokic as OKC moves on.