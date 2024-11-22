There's no question that NBA fan favorites are tied with the teams they play for. As a result, it's quite surprising at times to see a particular player wear a different jersey. Here is a look at 10 NBA players who look wrong in another team uniform.

Klay Thompson – Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson made headlines this offseason, after opting to leave the Golden State Warriors, a team he won all four of his NBA championships with. After being a Warrior for his entire NBA career, Thompson decided to take his talents to the Dallas Mavericks. It's only been 15 games so far, so fans are still getting used to the new look.

Dwyane Wade – Cleveland Cavaliers

Dwyane Wade played the majority of his career with the Miami Heat, winning all three of his NBA championships in South Beach. While he played for the Chicago Bulls, it was very strange for NBA fans to see Wade wear a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey to reunite with LeBron James. It just didn't feel right. To make matters worse, Wade's stint in Cleveland was also forgettable.

Tony Parker – Charlotte Hornets

A lot of NBA fans expected Tony Parker to retire as a San Antonio Spur. Parker was a part of the Spurs dynasty, helping the franchise win four NBA championships. He was also named the 2007 NBA Finals MVP.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Parker found himself finishing his career with the Charlotte Hornets. A lot of Spurs fans will agree that Parker should've retired in San Antonio.

Steve Nash – Los Angeles Lakers

Steve Nash gave the Phoenix Suns some of the franchise's most competitive seasons. He was even named back-to-back NBA MVP. But after repeated playoff exits, the two-time MVP took his talents to Western Conference rival, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nash easily looked out of place in Los Angeles, and it translated on the court, given how much the Lakers disappointed with a stacked team.

Charles Barkley – Houston Rockets

Another former Suns player who left the franchise to win a championship was Charles Barkley. After leading them to the NBA Finals in 1993, Barkley took his talents to Houston to form a super team with Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler.

It was an odd sight to see Barkley in a Rockets jersey, a Western Conference rival of the Phoenix Suns. Unfortunately for Barkley, he also didn't win a chip in Houston.

Tracy McGrady – San Antonio Spurs

T-Mac has played for several teams in the NBA. However, he ended his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, which was quite an unexpected decision. It's worth noting that T-Mac once dropped 13 points in 33 seconds to defeat the Spurs. To make matters worse, T-Mac failed to win a championship, with the Spurs losing to the Miami Heat in the 2013 NBA Finals.

Karl Malone – Los Angeles Lakers

Karl Malone spent most of his years in the NBA with the Utah Jazz. After taking MVP honors twice and leading the Jazz to back-to-back Finals appearances, Malone ultimately deserved to retire as a Jazz.

However, in his final season in the NBA, Malone ditched Utah with the intention of finally winning a title. As a result, he joined the Lakers, which was weird to see. Unfortunately, the Lakers failed to capture the championship after the Pistons destroyed them in the 2004 NBA Finals.

Hakeem Olajuwon – Toronto Raptors

After winning two-straight championships with the Rockets, Hakeem Olajuwon immortalized himself in the Rockets record books. But despite spending nearly his entire career in Houston, the two-time Finals MVP landed in Toronto. Seeing him in a Raptors jersey was quite an adjustment for NBA fans. It was also the worst years of Olajuwon's career.

Shaquille O'Neal – Boston Celtics

Shaquille O'Neal pretty much established his NBA legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers. After that, he went on to do some ring chasing. While he did win one in Miami, he wasn't successful afterwards. Shaq would wear different jerseys. However, his last stop certainly didn't sit well with Laker fans, as he played for the Boston Celtics, an all-time rival of the Purple and Gold.

Michael Jordan – Washington Wizards

After winning his sixth and final NBA championship, NBA fans expected Michael Jordan to hang up his basketball sneakers. Although he did, Jordan came out of retirement for the second time to play for the Washington Wizards.

Jordan wanted to run the basketball operations of a NBA team, which paved the way for him to join the Wizards. However, it was Jordan's declining stage, and some basketball fans wished he just retired as a Bull.