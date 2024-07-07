The Dallas Mavericks have been busy this offseason. They have made a number of key trades and signings that could help them get over the hump in the 2024-25 season. Dallas made a few of their recent moves official on Saturday evening.

The team announced yesterday that they have acquired five-time All-Star Klay Thompson and a future second-round pick as part of a six-team sign-and-trade deal, according to Mavericks PR. Dallas sent Josh Green and a future second-round pick in exchange for Thompson.

This is the first six-team trade in the history of the NBA. It involved the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Charlotte Hornets, and Philadelphia 7e6rs.

Dallas also announced that Thompson will wear No. 31 with the Mavericks. Thompson wore No. 11 with the Golden State Warriors.

The deal was previously reported but became official on Saturday night. The Mavericks also officially announced a few other moves that have been reported on recently. These include the Naji Marshall signing and Tim Hardaway Jr.-Quentin Grimes trade.

Thompson played an important role in Golden State's four championships during his time with the team. He flashed impressive three-point shooting ability, which was lethal while playing with Steph Curry. Now, the Mavericks are hoping those same three-point skills will help them win a championship themselves.

Mavericks welcome Klay Thompson to Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks are thrilled to add Klay Thompson to the team.

“We’re thrilled to have Klay join us in Dallas,” Mavericks president of basketball operations and general manager Nico Harrison said in a statement. “As one of the league’s greatest shooters who competes on both ends, we feel Klay is a perfect fit for our team. He adds a strong, experienced veteran voice that will help us continue to build on the success we’ve seen in recent years.

“Klay’s championship experience, clutch performances and calm demeanor under pressure exemplify what it takes to win in the NBA at the highest level. He will help us continue to grow towards our goal of winning another championship.”

Klay Thompson may be in the latter half of his career, but he is still a huge acquisition for Dallas. The 34-year-old performed well in the 2023-24 season. He logged 17.9 points per game on 43.2% shooting. Thompson also shot 38.7% from three-point range and averaged 29.7 minutes per game. That is more than enough to pose a threat next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Kendra Andrews, Thompson's decline with Golden State may have been due to off-court distractions.

“Thompson had felt disrespected, sources said, that the team didn't offer him an extension the summer after it won that [2021] title,” Shelburne and Andrews wrote. “That feeling only deepened the following summer when Golden State was only willing to discuss two-year contracts in the range of $23 million to $24 million, instead of matching the four-year, $100 million deal [Draymond] Green had received.”

Thompson reportedly did little to hide his feelings and became difficult to manage in the locker room. He also had “several emotional meetings” with head coach Steve Kerr, which was not his normal demeanor.

The Dallas Mavericks are confident that handing Thompson a fully guaranteed three-year, $50 million contract will have him in good spirits. We will know for sure later this fall.