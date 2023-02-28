Trades in the NBA are quite common. However, trading superstars often make the headlines. While some superstars are happy to stay with the team that helped them become stars in the first place, not a lot may feel the same way. In fact, we’ve seen a handful of times when superstars force their way out of their teams, with the hopes of finding greener pastures. Although some players such as Anthony Davis get what they’re looking for, that isn’t always the case. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 NBA stars’ forced trades that never resulted in a championship.

Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis was once the king of New York. Although fans initially booed the Latvian sensation in the draft, Porzingis defied the odds and turned out to be a star for the Knicks. However, while recovering from a torn left ACL, Porzingis’ NBA rookie deal was also expiring. The Knicks star demanded a trade with the threat of returning to Europe.

Porzingis’ trade demand was granted, sending him to the Mavericks. Despite teaming up with fellow European star, Luka Doncic, the duo would only take the Mavs as far as the second round for two consecutive seasons. Both eliminations came at the hands of the Clippers.

James Harden

After the Rockets helped James Harden turn from Sixth Man to MVP, he still wasn’t satisfied. With repeated playoff exits, Harden wanted out of Houston. Before the 2021-2022 season, he engaged in a strike that saw him miss team practices and broke several COVID-19 protocols. But after eight games into the season, the Rockets finally conceded by trading their star to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade that also involved the Cavaliers.

Harden was able to join a star-studded Nets team with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But despite the tremendous star power, the Nets would get eliminated by the Bucks in the second round.

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving was a crucial piece in helping James and the Cavs climb out of a 1-3 hole in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Warriors. Although Irving and James were a proven championship duo, the former eventually wanted to win on his own. As a result, Irving forced a deal by threatening the front office by undergoing knee surgery during the 2017-2018 season.

The Cavs granted the request and Irving was sent to the Boston Celtics. With the Celtics, an injury-riddled Irving failed to guide the team to even make one Finals appearance.

Dwight Howard

With the Magic, Dwight Howard was expected to be the face of the franchise for many years to come. But despite being title contenders, Howard wanted to play for a team that had a bigger market, alongside other superstars. As we all know, Howard was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers.

But despite a team of Howard, Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, and Steve Nash, the Lakers would disappoint by getting swept in the first round by the Spurs.

Charles Barkley

After getting close to winning a championship with the Phoenix Suns, a first-round exit in the following year prompted Charles Barkley to ask for a trade. Although he initially targeted the Chicago Bulls as the main destination, Barkley ended up getting shipped to Houston and formed a super team with Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. Unfortunately, the Rockets wouldn’t even get a lick of a Finals appearance.

Paul George

There was no question that Paul George was the undisputed star of Indiana. However, with repeated playoff exits, George grew frustrated in Indiana. As a result, he publicly requested a trade in 2017. Shortly after, the trade was granted, sending PG to the Thunder in exchange for Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo.

Teaming up with Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, the Thunder would only go as far as the first round in their three seasons together.

Carmelo Anthony

Drafted by the Denver Nuggets, Melo was arguably the star they hoped would bring them a championship someday. In fact, when Melo’s contract was about to expire, the franchise proposed several contract extensions to keep the star in Denver. But as we all know, Melo rejected those offers and forced a trade to New York.

The Knicks basically gutted their roster in order to acquire Melo. But even if it formed a duo of Melo and Amare Stoudemire, the Knicks couldn’t even get past the second round.

Vince Carter

Vince Carter electrified Toronto with his thunderous slam dunks. With the Raptors piling up losses, Carter wanted out. As a result, the all-star was traded to the New Jersey Nets in exchange for Alonzo Mourning, Eric Williams, and Aaron Williams. Although it was a lopsided trade that hurt the Raptors, Carter would also never get a chance to check in a Finals game.

Russell Westbrook

With the hopes of winning a championship, Russell Westbrook joined the Houston Rockets and reunited with former Thunder teammate James Harden. But after just one season, which saw them get eliminated in the second round by the Lakers, Westbrook already wanted out of Houston. Citing team culture, Westbrook was eventually traded to the Washington Wizards. The Wizards would reach the postseason but faced elimination as early as the first round against the Sixers.

Chris Paul is arguably the best point guard in the NBA today. However, a championship ring has always eluded the 12-time All-Star. Paul’s run with the then-called New Orleans Hornets never resulted in a championship. He initially wanted out, with New York as the targeted destination. However, the Hornets originally sent him to the Lakers. But as we all know, the deal was rejected by the NBA. As a result, Paul was eventually sent to the Los Angeles Clippers instead.

As part of the Lob City era, CP3 formed a formidable trio with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. However, the Clippers would fail to even make a Conference Finals appearance.

Years later, Paul also demanded a trade during his time with the Rockets. After two playoff exits, Paul was shipped to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nevertheless, Paul and the Thunder still faced a first-round exit.