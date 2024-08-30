The NBA is the most competitive basketball league in the world. As a result, it isn't surprising that the best players in the world enjoy some healthy competition. However, while competition can be healthy, the league doesn't forget to emphasize the importance of sportsmanship.

But while altercations between rivals are quite common, scuffles between teammates also happen. Given that basketball is a team sport, there are moments when teammates aren't on the same page, leading to disagreements that can lead to heated fights. Let's take a look at the 10 worst teammate altercations in NBA history.

10. Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard get into a scuffle

After failing to defend their NBA title, the Los Angeles Lakers went on a downward spiral. As a result, it isn't surprising that players like Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard had their tempers flaring in a game against the Phoenix Suns.

Fortunately, Howard did announce to the public that it wasn't a major incident. However, it's safe to say that both players were extremely agitated in the moment.

9. Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. get into it

With a two-point lead, during a timeout, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. got into a verbal disagreement with each other. Things almost got physical if it weren't for teammates and coaches getting in the way. Fortunately, the Houston Rockets came away with a 114-108 win. But more importantly, the two young Rockets pieces squashed their beef.

8. Punches between DeMarcus Cousins and Donte Greene

After a heartbreaking 99-97 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, DeMarcus Cousins wasn't happy. According to reports, then fellow rookie Donte Greene passed the ball to Tyreke Evans for the potential game-winner instead of passing it to Cousins.

Frustrated, Cousins didn't take Greene's in-game decision lightly, as both teammates got physical with each other. The Sacramento Kings later fined and suspended Greene for one game.

7. LeBron James yells at Mario Chalmers

The Miami Heat during the Big Three Era won consecutive NBA championships while making four-straight Finals appearances. However, things weren't always smooth in South Beach.

In fact, as Heat fans would remember, James actually got into a shouting match with the team's then resident point guard Mario Chalmers. Although it had all the potential to threaten the Heat's championship's pursuits, both players squashed the beef to win rings.

6. D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young's controversial incident

Although it never got physical, Lakers fans would easily remember how D'Angelo Russell's first stint with the Purple and Gold was marred by his controversy with Nick Young. Russell's infamous recording of Young admitting to cheating on hit artist Iggy Azalea was leaked online, putting a wrench in the Lakers' rebuilding phase after Kobe Bryant's retirement.

5. Rudy Gobert throws a punch at Kyle Anderson

Despite winning the game against the New Orleans Pelicans, 113-108, the Minnesota Timberwolves had bigger issues to tackle after Rudy Gobert threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in the middle of the game in April 2023.

Following his actions, the Timberwolves immediately sent Gobert home. Fortunately, both Slow-Mo and Gobert apologized and moved on from the ugly spat.

4. Bobby Portis fractures Nikola Mirotic's face

Injuries are part of the game in the NBA. However, they're rarely caused by teammates. Unfortunately, Nikola Mirotic suffered the rare occasion while playing for the Bulls.

The Spanish naturalized stretch forward got into an altercation with Bobby Portis during practice. Portis admitted that things weren't always smooth with Mirotic. And when both players argued during practice, Portis finished the scuffle off with a strong punch that resulted into a fractured jaw for Mirotic.

3. Draymond Green swings at Jordan Poole during practice

Speaking of teammates fighting in practice, unlike the previous one, this one was caught on film. Fresh from winning an NBA championship together, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole both engaged in a heated verbal affair in October 2022.

Surprisingly, things out of hand to the point that Green managed to land a punch square into Poole's face. It was clearly an ugly sight to see, forcing the Warriors to eventually trade Poole to Washington.

2. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal beef

Arguably the most dramatic beef in NBA history between teammates is Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. Given their competitive nature, it's easy to see why these two players had issues with one another. Although the duo would tow the Lakers to a three-peat, Bryant and Shaq did have their fair share of altercations.

In 2004, things eventually reached a boiling point with the Lakers opting to send Shaq to Miami. Until today, basketball fans continue to wonder how many more championships the Lakers would have win had the duo stayed intact.

1. Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton's gun incident

Although there was no footage of the incident, the gun incident between Gilbert Arenas and Wizards teammate Javaris Crittenton continues to be a black eye in NBA history. Following a card game between Arenas and Crittenton, both players decided to point guns at one another inside the team's locker room in December 2009.

Shortly after, someone called 911 to diffuse the situation. After that, Arenas was suspended and lost his lucrative endorsement deal with adidas. His NBA career also went through a huge decline. On the other hand, Crittenton continued to deal with guns, eventually facing imprisonment for manslaughter before his release in 2023.