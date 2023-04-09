Jason Patt started as an editor at ClutchPoints in 2018 and became the head of the editorial team in 2022. He also co-hosts Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast for the Blue Wire Network.

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a rough go of it in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, and the frustration boiled over during a wild bench incident between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson. Gobert and Anderson were caught on camera arguing on the bench, with things really heating up when Gobert threw a punch at his Timberwolves teammate. The two had to be separated.

Check out this crazy incident:

Rudy Gobert throws a shot at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/dRzi3ALkoJ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 9, 2023

Gobert was escorted to the back after being separate from Anderson. The Timberwolves center didn’t return to the game for the rest of the half, with the Pelicans taking a 55-47 advantage into the break. New Orleans jumped out to a 13-point lead in the opening half before settling on the eight-point advantage.

This Pelicans-Timberwolves game has implications for the Western Conference play-in picture. Eighth-seeded New Orleans entered the game with a 42-39 record, with ninth-seeded Minnesota right behind them at 41-40. The Los Angeles Lakers hold the No. 7 seed with a 42-39 record, but they should be able to grab a win Sunday overt the Utah Jazz to get to 43-39.