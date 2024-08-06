There's no question that NBA players make a major impact in the Olympics. By playing at the highest level of basketball, it's only natural for them to thrive in the international scene. Let's take a look at 12 Olympic records held by an NBA player.

Most Olympic gold medals in men's basketball – Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant (USA)

In the Olympic history books, only two players have won three gold medals, which is the most Olympic gold medals in men's basketball. They are elite NBA players in Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant. However, KD has a chance to be the sole leader of the tally, as he's gunning for gold in the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics.

Most Olympic medals in men's basketball (3-way tie) – Carmelo Anthony (USA)

In terms of the most Olympic medals, Carmelo Anthony is the lone NBA player with four. He is currently tied with Soviet Union's Gennadi Vonlov and Sergei Belov. Team USA players Kevin Durant and LeBron James could soon join them if Team USA finishes at the podium at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Most 3-pointers in a single game (3-way tie) – Carmelo Anthony (USA)

Three players are currently tied for most threes in a single Olympic men's basketball game with 10 field goals from beyond the arc. The last player to do so was Carmelo Anthony, who converted 10 of 12 from rainbow country en route to 37 points in a historic 156-73 win by Team USA at the expense of Nigeria at the 2012 London Olympics.

The other two players tied for this record are Brazil's Oscar Schmidt and Canada's Karl Tilleman, who was the first to achieve the feat. With Stephen Curry making his debut in Paris, it won't be surprising if the best shooter in the world tries to gun for the record.

Oldest men's basketball player in Olympic history – Luis Scola (Argentina)

There's no doubt that Luis Scola will forever be remembered as part of Argentina's iconic Golden Generation, which saw them win gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Scola continued to set records at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when the former Houston Rocket became the oldest player to play in the men's basketball tournament at 41 years and 99 days.

Youngest Olympic medalist – Ricky Rubio (Spain)

Ricky Rubio made Olympic history back at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Prior to the Minnesota Timberwolves drafting him, Rubio was part of the competitive Spanish national team that pushed the Redeem Team USA to the brink in the gold-medal game before conceding in the final quarter.

Nonetheless, Rubio and Spain still came away with the silver, helping him become the youngest Olympic medalist at 17 years and 308 days in men's basketball history.

Most blocks in a single game – Stojko Vranković (Yugoslavia)

While a lot of basketball fans are familiar with Stojko Vranković as the former President of Croatia's basketball federation, Vranković was a force to be reckoned with back in the day for Yugoslavia. The former Boston Celtics big man tallied an Olympic record of nine blocks against Puerto Rico. He also added four points and eight rebounds in the 74-72 loss.

Most Olympic appearances in men's basketball – Rudy Fernandez (Spain)

After Rudy Fernandez starred for Spain at the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament in Valencia, Spain, this paved the way for the former Portland Trail Blazer to make his sixth Olympic appearance, the most in Olympic men's basketball history.

Throughout his Olympic career, Fernandez has earned two Olympic silver medals and a bronze. The Spanish national team mainstay is currently hunting for his first elusive Olympic gold medal in Paris.

Most free throws in a single game – Toni Kukoc (Croatia)

What better way to open the Olympics by setting a record? Croatia's Toni Kukoc opened the Olympics with a 33-point game. The three-time NBA champion registered a total of 18 free throws out of 22 attempts. Moreover, Kukoc also added 11 rebounds and six assists. Unfortunately, Kukoc's monster double-double wasn't enough as Lithuania escaped with an 83-81 win.

Most Olympic games played in men's basketball – Andrew Gaze (Australia)

When it comes to most games played on the Olympic basketball stage, Australia's Andrew Gaze sets the record at 40. He has also tallied a total of five Olympic Games appearances while also scoring the second-most points in Olympic history with 789.

However, the NBA champion's record could be threatened in Paris with Rudy Fernandez in his record-breaking sixth Olympic appearance. Fernandez will need two more games to tie Gaze, which entails Spain to go as far as the semifinals.

Most triple-doubles in Olympic history (3-way tie) – LeBron James (USA) and Luka Doncic (Slovenia)

Throughout Olympic basketball history, only three players have completed a triple-double in a game. Two of them were recorded by NBA stars. While the Soviet Union's Alexander Belov accomplished the first one in 1976, more than three decades later, LeBron James tallied 11 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds against Australia at the 2012 London Olympics.

Nearly nine years later, Luka Doncic joined the club after dropping 16 points, 18 assists and 10 rebounds against France in Tokyo. Just recently, reigning three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic came close after tallying 14 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists against Puerto Rico.

Highest assists average in an Olympic men's basketball tournament – Luka Doncic (Slovenia)

Luka Doncic is generational in the NBA. The same can be said about his play for Slovenia. In his first Olympic appearance, Luka averaged 9.5 assists per outing to set the highest assists average in any Olympic tournament. It's worth noting that the Mavericks star also added 23.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game to help Slovenia finish fourth in Tokyo.

Highest rebounds average in an Olympic men's basketball tournament – Hamed Haddadi (Iran)

There's no question that Hamed Haddadi was an unstoppable force at the FIBA Asia level. That ultimately translated at the Olympic stage when he led all Olympians in blocks and rebounds.

In fact, he set the Olympic record for the highest rebounding average in history at 11.2 per game at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Shortly after, the Memphis Grizzlies just had to sign him to a deal.