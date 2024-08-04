Shai Gilgeous-Alexander found himself in MVP consideration during his 2023-2024 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, the Team Canada guard is forging a new path forward for himself and the Canadian international competition team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team is set to face Victor Wembanyama's French national team this coming Tuesday as quarterfinals action gets underway in Paris, France. On Saturday, Gilgeous-Alexander revealed his latest thoughts on what it will take to knock off Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Team USA should the two teams meet during the tournament.

Gilgeous-Alexander's astute commentary came amid the release of major Jrue Holiday news. Joel Embiid bared his soul about his feelings on boos rained down on him during the Olympic games so far.

Will Team Canada construct their own ‘Miracle on the Hardwood' this season and beat Team USA?

According to the Thunder star, the challenge is going to be a stiff one.

Team USA gets Shai Gilgeous-Alexander breakdown

The Thunder guard appeared to give Team USA Coach Steve Kerr his props as he discussed what makes Team USA so difficult to play against.

“(Team USA) play to their strengths,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They're obviously very talented, and very deep. You almost have to make no mistakes and play a perfect game when you play against them.

“As far as Canada, we'll be ready for whoever we see.”

The United States is led by Stephen Curry, who has shown off his usual dynamite three-point shooting. LeBron James was voted Team USA's best player by his peers and has since gone on to live up to the hype.

If Stephen Curry and LeBron James play up to their potential, Team USA is the favorite, but Jamal Murray and Shai Gilegeous-Alexander give Canada hope for a gold medal.

Canada vs. France a must-watch game?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray and Team Canada will face Team France next in what many people are calling a must-watch game.

Tuesday's matchup will be played on the same day as Germany's game vs. Greece, Serbia's game vs. Australia, and Brazil's game vs. #1 ranked Team USA.

Canada finished Group A play with a 3-0 record after wins over Australia, Spain and Greece. The real challenge begins on Tuesday.