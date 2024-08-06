Cris Carter has had a long career involving the game of football that has involved playing, broadcasting and now coaching. He played his college football at Ohio State before spending 16 years in the NFL. He had a very long and successful playing career. Carter spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles (1987-89) Minnesota Vikings (1990-2001) and the Miami Dolphins (2002). After playing football, Carter spent some time talking football with both Fox Sports and ESPN. During a recent episode 0f Fully Loaded, he had a lot to say about the sports talk show industry.

Right now, Cris Carter works with the Florida Atlantic football team. Before this, he was in the sports talk show industry, and based on what he said on Fully Loaded, it doesn't sound like was a big fan of it.

“I’m going to say this, that it’s a form of wrestling,” Carter said. “You know who’s going to win and a lot of the arguments and everything are predetermined or assigned. You’re going to win this one and everything is slanted in Skip [Bayless]and Stephen A’s [Smith] favor. They pick the subjects, and they pick what side they’re going to take.”

Carter was let go by both Fox Sports and ESPN, so there is a chance that he holds a bit of a grudge. Still, it's an interesting thing to hear from someone that worked in the business.

Cris Carter had good things to say about Stephen A. Smith

While Cris Carter believes that the debates on these shows were skewed in favor of Stephen A. Smith, he still had a lot of good things to say about him. Smith is one of the most well-known people in the industry.

“Now I’m going to say something about Stephen A, Stephen A is an authentic dude,” Carter said. “He is a journalist, he’s a broadcaster, he’s also an entertainer, and he’s fair. And Stephen A has a treasure trove of information about people that he would never let go out on the air, it would make him more popular, but he would never do it. He’s got stories, he’s got contacts, he’s got relationships, he’s got sources that would carry you a lifetime in the business, he is legit, he is the real deal.”

It certainly seems like Stephen A. Smith would want to do what was going to make him as popular as possible, but you never know. Carter has worked in that industry and obviously knows more about it than other people do.

Now, Carter works as the executive director of player engagement for FAU football. It seems like he has found a good gig within the Owls' program.