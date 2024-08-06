Joel Embiid ruffled many feathers when he chose to play for Team USA instead of pushing through with his commitment for France. Alas, Embiid hasn't exactly established himself as one of the nation's most important players thus far in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Embiid has made some good plays on both ends of the floor, but he looks noticeably more sluggish than he usually is, and now, it appears as though head coach Steve Kerr is favoring Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo over the 2023 NBA MVP.

Embiid has drawn plenty of criticisms from fans on social media, and he hasn't exactly quieted his naysayers with his play. Adding to Embiid's critics is Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. Barkley, in an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, called out Embiid for his poor preparation habits that seem to have contributed to his substandard play for Team USA.

“I think that's one of the reasons he's always injured. I don't think he's in good enough shape…You got to be a little bit embarrassed by the way you played,” Barkley said.

Joel Embiid has been a notoriously slow starter throughout his career; it takes time for the Philadelphia 76ers big man to ramp up, and this is clearly the case with him during his Team USA stint thus far. Embiid, prior to suiting up for Team USA, last played for the 76ers on May 2, and he was dealing with an injury at that time.

But Embiid hasn't exactly been “embarrassing” whenever he's on the court. Team USA just hasn't needed him to score at a high volume the way he does for the 76ers. Amid all the noise, Embiid has been trying to play his role to the best of his ability for Team USA, and that deserves its fair share of admiration.

Can Joel Embiid turn the narrative of his Team USA stint around?

Joel Embiid currently has the second-worst plus-minus on the team, at -0.5, which is hard to do given how Team USA has dominated the opposition thus far in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Embiid is averaging 9.5 points through the two games he played, but on a rather lackluster 42.1 percent shooting from the field — the second-worst in the team as well.

Embiid rightfully deserves some criticism, but the way his play has been described feels like nothing less than an overreaction. But he could still have three games to turn the narrative of his Team USA stint around.