LSU football is getting some bad news. Tight end Mac Markway is leaving the program, per On3. It wasn't clear at time of writing why Markway was leaving the football program.

The young tight end appeared in 12 games last season as a true freshman. He posted three receptions for 16 yards. Markway did catch a touchdown pass, in a game against Georgia State.

LSU does have several options at tight end this coming season, which may have contributed to the player's decision to leave the school. Mason Taylor returns with the most experience for the LSU football team at the tight end position.

Markway is listed as 6-foot-4, and 260 pounds. He is likely to get calls from several schools for his services.

LSU football is looking for success in the 2024 campaign

LSU football coach Brian Kelly is in a vital season at the helm of the Tigers. Kelly hasn't been able to get LSU football to a College Football Playoff appearance, despite having some success. With Nick Saban no longer at Alabama, this upcoming campaign is seen as a huge opportunity for the team to get to the CFP. The expectations are certainly high from Tigers fans.

“The easiest way for me to answer the question is that I don’t deal in expectations. I deal within a process of how we do things on a day-to-day basis,” Kelly said, per On3. “I know that’s not the answer you want.”

“We don’t deal on a day-to-day basis with those expectations as much as are we doing the things necessary that allows us to stick with our process? Because we’re not about the results as much as are we making progress towards our ultimate goals?”

Kelly joined the school in 2022, after several seasons at Notre Dame. The coach has won 10 games in each of his first two seasons, despite not making it to the CFP. Kelly had success at Notre Dame and Cincinnati, leading both of those programs to 12 win seasons. He also won two national championships while at Division 2 school Grand Valley State, in 2002 and 2003.

LSU football opens their season on September 1 against USC, in a key non conference game. LSU will clearly help their case for a CFP berth this season if they defeat the Trojans. The Tigers also have a difficult conference schedule, with matchups against Alabama, Ole Miss and Florida. The Tigers are picked 12th in the country in the first preseason coaches poll.