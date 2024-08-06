Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has received some criticism over the years. Yet, he has found success in Dallas nonetheless. Kidd has led the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals twice in the past three years, and of course guided the team to the NBA Finals during the 2023-24 season. The Mavs are clearly content with the head coach's efforts, ultimately rewarding Kidd with a contract extension during the postseason. So what should Mavs fans expect from Kidd in 2024-25?

Kidd is a player's coach. He believes in his players and is always willing to defend them when they receive backlash. Luka Doncic's defensive effort received criticism in the NBA Finals and Kidd quickly stood up for his star player. Players seem to enjoy Kidd's presence as a head coach.

Is Kidd's timeout management sometimes questionable? One could make that argument. The reality of the situation is that Kidd does indeed understand the game at an elite level. He is a good coach, whether fans want to admit it or not. However, does that mean Kidd will have an opportunity to win the NBA Coach of the Year Award in 2024-25?

Is Jason Kidd underrated as a head coach?

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault won the award this past season. Yet, it was Kidd's Mavericks who defeated Daigneault's Thunder in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs. One has to imagine that Kidd will receive more recognition for the award if Dallas performs well in 2024-25.

Although the Mavs finished fifth overall in the Western Conference standings despite battling no shortage of injuries throughout the season, Kidd was only 10th in 2023-24 NBA Coach of the Year Award voting, per NBA Communications.

So has Kidd become underrated as a head coach? After all, he has led the Mavs to a stellar 140-106 regular season record since taking over in 2022.

Although some fans have blasted Kidd's coaching performance at times, many analysts and players understand everything he brings to the table. Former player and current analyst Jay Williams gave Kidd a shoutout while discussing the Mavs' Klay Thompson acquisition at the 2024 ESPYS.

“I’m a huge Klay fan… I think with Jason Kidd at the helm, that offense is different,” Williams said. “The timing of this for the Mavs is perfect because now Klay has something to prove.”

Many people around the NBA world believe in Jason Kidd. He may not be the perfect head coach but Kidd's understanding of the game often leads to Dallas having opportunities to win.

Kidd's message to Mavericks fans

Kidd's contract extension with the Mavs was announced in early May. It was a rather surprising announcement with the postseason already underway, but Dallas wanted to complete the deal nonetheless. While speaking to reporters after the contract extension was announced, Kidd made it clear that he wants to win a championship with the Mavericks soon.

“We're trying to win a championship,” Kidd said on May 6. “The foundation is being built. Our ultimate goal is to win a championship. Hopefully we can do that here in the next three years.”

Winning a championship is the ultimate goal, however, can Kidd win the NBA Coach of the Year Award during the upcoming campaign?

Jason Kidd's chances of winning the 2024-25 NBA Coach of the Year Award

Kidd will have an opportunity to win the award if the Mavs play up to their expectations. Dallas will probably need to finish as a top three seed in order for Kidd to receive serious recognition.

Fortunately, the Mavs have more than enough talent to not just finish as a top three seed, but to potentially win the Western Conference. And if that happens, Kidd should find himself in a great position to earn the award.