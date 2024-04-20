Big scoring nights by NBA superstars often propel teams to a victory. However, given that basketball is a team sport, that isn't always the case. In fact, we've witnessed players like Stephen Curry come up with 60 points only to end up in a bitter loss.
But throughout NBA history, fans have seen superstars score more than 60 and fail to lead their teams to a victory. Let's take a look at the 18 biggest individual scoring nights in the NBA that led to a loss.
17. Michael Jordan & Wilt Chamberlain: 61 points
Before Michael Jordan led the Bulls to a pair of three-peats, everyone already knew that he was something special. However, that didn't mean the Bulls were already built for championships. In fact, despite 61 points from Jordan, the Bulls still fell in a game against the 57-24 Hawks in the 1986-87 season.
But before Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain suffered the same fate first in a tight loss against the Cincinnati Royals. While Chamberlain also dominated with a 61 points and 22 rebounds, the Royals still won thanks to the stellar all-around games by Oscar Robertson, Jack Twyman and Bob Boozer.
14. Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Wilt Chamberlain: 62 points
Three NBA players are actually tied at 62 points for the 14th spot on this list, two of which came in the 2023-24 season. Karl-Anthony Towns exploded with 10 threes for 62 points, 44 of which came in the first half. However, it somehow wasn't enough to fend off the Charlotte Hornets.
On the other hand, Devin Booker accumulated the same output just days later in a game against the Indiana Pacers. However, nothing was going to stop Pascal Siakam from getting his second win in a Pacers uniform.
Another huge scoring night that led to a loss, Chamberlain found a way once again to take another spot in this list. Just months after his 61-point explosion against the Royals, Chamberlain went for 62 against the 34-8 Boston Celtics, but still fell short 145-136.
11. George Gervin & Wilt Chamberlain: 63 points (two times for Chamberlain)
Firmly holding the top seed in the Central Division, the Spurs found a way to lose against a 39-43 New Orleans Jazz squad and in a blowout game at that. George Gervin, however, decided to do what he could to put on a show for the Spurs by exploding for 63 points. The performance, however, allowed him to win the NBA scoring title that season.
Coincidentally, Chamberlain continues to be on this list after scoring 63 points in a San Francisco Warriors uniform. He pulled off the feat in a loss against the Lakers in 1962. The 7-foot-1 center managed to replicate his scoring feat against the Philadelphia 76ers nearly two years later. However, the Warriors came up short once again.
10. Michael Jordan: 64 points
On the way to their first three-peat, the Bulls did manage to hit a huge road block after losing to the Orlando Magic, 128-124. The game saw Michael Jordan's 64-point night go sour thanks to Shaquille O'Neal's monster game of 29 points and 24 rebounds.
9. Wilt Chamberlain: 65 points
OTD 2/13/1962 Wilt Chamberlain scores 65 points
65 Points
22 Rebounds
4 Assists
48 Minutes
24/40 fg 17/30 ft
1 of 664 career 20/20 double doubles
1 of 15 career 65+ point games
Philadelphia Warriors 132
Cincinnati Royals 152
at Cincinnati Gardens
Attendance: 7,909
— Wilt Chamberlain (@Chamberlainotd) February 14, 2024
A familiar name in this list, Chamberlain went off once again, this time for 65 points. However, the Cincinnati Royals were there to spoil his party once more. In fact, the Royals dominated with a 153-132 victory.
6. Wilt Chamberlain: 67 points (three times)
On this date: January 11, 1963
Wilt Chamberlain of the San Francisco #Warriors scored 67 points in a 134-129 loss to the Los Angeles #Lakers.
Wilt shot an impressive 28 of 47 with field goals and only hauled in 25 boards. Pretty half ass. Try harder, Wilt. pic.twitter.com/nw5nR4B7Tv
— Roundball Ramblings (@RoundballRamble) January 12, 2021
It's safe to say that there's no other player in the NBA who had 60-point games that ended up in a loss more than Chamberlain. In fact, while a lot of teams would benefit from a player's 67-point explosion, that wasn't the case for Chamberlain's Warriors. For Chamberlain, even three 67-point outings weren't enough to result in a win.
4. Devin Booker & Wilt Chamberlain: 70 points
It wasn't long ago when everyone including Draymond Green tried to persuade Devin Booker to leave the Phoenix Suns. Around that time, it made sense after Devin Booker dropped 70 points in loss against the Boston Celtics to be the youngest NBA player to achieve the feat. It was the first time a player reached that mark since Kobe Bryant's 81-point explosion. But unlike Bryant's performance, Booker's ended up in a loss.
Another player who previously suffered the same fate was is of course Chamberlain. Despite tallying 70 points and 18 boards, the Syracuse Nationals managed to outlast the Warriors by 15 points.
3. Wilt Chamberlain: 72 points
On this date in 1962, Wilt Chamberlain put up 72 POINTS and 18 rebounds. Recognize greatness. pic.twitter.com/LaD4OLphok
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 3, 2018
Not only does Wilt Chamberlain hold the NBA record for most 60-point games in a loss, but he also holds the same record in the 70-point territory. Although he managed to drop 72 points, the Warriors still were blown out by the Lakers. Los Angeles was paced by Elgin Baylor, who had 30 points and 18 rebounds. Furthermore, the Purple and Gold also had Jerry West to drop 49.
2. David Thompson: 73 points
With the Detroit Pistons trying to finish their losing season strong, David Thompson let it all out on the floor. In fact, he dropped a career-high 73 points on the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to snag another victory with the Denver Nuggets escaping with a slim 139-137 win.
1. Wilt Chamberlain: 78 points
On this day in 1961, Wilt Chamberlain scored 78 points and grabbed 43 rebounds in a Philadelphia Warriors 151-147 loss to the Lakers 🤯 pic.twitter.com/p38N3fTJHa
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 8, 2020
Currently holding the most points scored by a player in a loss is Wilt Chamberlain. The dubious record was set in 1961 in a triple-overtime game between the Lakers and Chamberlain's Philadelphia Warriors. The Lakers escaped with a four-point victory to ruin Chamberlain's big night that saw him score 78 points to go along with an incredible 43 rebounds.