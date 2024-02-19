Trade for 'em, San Francisco!

As the dust settles on the 2023 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers find themselves at the offseason crossroads. Despite an impressive 12-5 record, the team fell just short of claiming the ultimate prize, losing in Super Bowl 58. Now, as the 2024 NFL offseason looms large, the 49ers must make strategic moves to bolster their roster. Here, we will explore two standout players whom the 49ers should target in trades to strengthen their lineup and increase their chances of Super Bowl glory.

The 49ers' 2023 Season

The 49ers had a terrific 2023 season by almost any definition. San Francisco controlled the NFC West, surged to take the No. 1 seed in the conference, and seemingly solidified Brock Purdy as its quarterback of the future along the way. Having said that, the fact remains that they lost in Super Bowl 58.

Now that the 49ers season has come to a close, it's time to get back to work and start focusing on 2024. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch shouldn't have a ton of work ahead of them. San Francisco's foundation is very strong. However, they still have to address impending free agents, scour the trade markets, and evaluate a promising 2024 draft class.

Other Considerations

Lynch's first offseason task will likely be finding a way to lock up pass-rusher Chase Young. It will also be interesting to see what the 49ers do with 2020 first-round pick Javon Kinlaw. San Francisco declined the fifth-year option on his contract. He went on to have a career year with 3.5 sacks and four tackles for loss.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see San Francisco keep quarterback Sam Darnold or experienced offensive lineman Jon Feliciano. However, we could see several other veterans depart in the offseason. One of them might be starting safety Tashuan Gipson. He's still a quality starter, but he'll also turn 34 in August. As such, the 49ers may look to pair another safety or corner with Ji'Ayir Brown and Talanoa Hufanga and allow the veteran to depart.

Here we will look at the two best players whom the San Francisco 49ers must trade for during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Patrick Surtain II, CB

Erstwhile Niners DC Steve Wilks did not trust his cornerbacks to cover, so we saw soft zones toward the end of the fourth quarter. Neither Deommodore Lenoir nor Logan Ryan could run with the Chiefs wide receivers. In an ideal world, Charvarius Ward would have followed Rashee Rice or Travis Kelce in every play. Sadly, that didn't happen.

The Niners could shore up a weak spot on their roster by acquiring cornerback Patrick Surtain II. They reportedly tried to swing a deal with the Denver Broncos for Surtain at this year's trade deadline. However, they ultimately declined due to a high asking price. Now, though, the Niners shouldn't shy away from making another run at Surtain this spring.

He would almost certainly cost a heap of draft capital. The 2021 No. 9 overall pick has already made two Pro Bowl appearances and earned an All-Pro nod. Across 50 career contests, Surtain has racked up 187 tackles, 36 pass defenses, and seven interceptions. Despite constantly facing the opposition's top wideouts, Surtain has never allowed a completion rate above 60 percent. No less than three future draft picks would have to go Denver's way for someone like Surtain. We think he'd be worth every pick, though.

Darius Slayton, WR

Trading wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could be a valuable option for the Niners. Rumors have swirled about Aiyuk’s potential dissatisfaction in San Francisco, with speculation that he may be looking for a new team.

This is where a team like the New York Giants comes into play. Acquiring Aiyuk could be a game-changing move for them. He can immediately step in as their No. 1 receiver and provide the offensive firepower they desperately need. Aiyuk has a $14 million cap hit for the 2024 season, which is relatively low for a top receiver. That makes him an attractive option for Big Blue.

Take note that when Giants GM Joe Schoen was in Buffalo, they made a splash trade for WR Stefon Diggs. He could do the same to acquire Aiyuk. The Giants have high enough second-round picks that could be valued as late first-rounders. One potential trade package could involve both their 2024 second-round picks (36th overall and 47th overall) and wide receiver Darius Slayton for Aiyuk.

Slayton could be a valuable asset for the 49ers as a reliable second option in their offense. A change of scenery and a better offensive scheme could help him reach his full potential. Sure, Aiyuk is more explosive than Slayton. However, the Giants’ offer could still appeal to the 49ers.

Looking Ahead

The potential additions of Patrick Surtain II and Darius Slayton would provide the 49ers with the dynamic weapons they need to maintain their championship-caliber roster. The possible acquisition of these two players would not only help the 49ers to overcome the loss of some key veterans. It would also maintain their status in the upper echelons of the NFL.