Quarterbacks and their top wide receivers are usually locked in; that bond often fuels a team’s success. Think of Steve Young and Jerry Rice, who were not only elite on the field but close off it. According to insider Grant Cohn, that same connection might be missing between the San Francisco 49ers duo of Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk.

Cohn pointed out that the two seemed much closer a few years ago. Aiyuk even campaigned for Purdy’s MVP run in 2023. But things changed. In Super Bowl LVIII, Purdy only threw to Aiyuk six times. The latter caught three of those passes for 49 yards, a modest stat line for their biggest stage, but since then, their dynamic has felt different.

During the offseason, Aiyuk requested a trade and said on Ryan Clark’s podcast that he would be open to playing with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. When that happened, Purdy did not go public with any call to keep Aiyuk, nor did he urge the 49ers to lock him in. Instead, he said he trusted the front office.

That answer felt safe, but it stood out compared to quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, who openly supported Ja’Marr Chase during his own extension talks.

Then came the contract drama. Purdy said he wanted to sign early to avoid distractions, while Aiyuk waited until the last minute. That difference in approach only added to the questions.

There were more subtle signs. When Aiyuk got married this offseason, several teammates showed up, but Purdy wasn’t one of them. When he signed his own deal, social media lit up with teammate reactions, but Aiyuk stayed quiet. Then, weeks later, the 27-year-old's personal receiver coach, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, said on television that Purdy was overpaid.

It was a jab that many believe didn’t come out of nowhere.

None of this confirms a rift, as both players remain professional and neither has said anything publicly against the other. But as Cohn noted, something feels off. The chemistry looks shaky, the timing of things doesn’t line up, and it feels like they are moving in different directions.

The 49ers are hoping to make another deep playoff run. For that to happen, the Purdy-Aiyuk connection needs to be strong again. Right now, they seem like teammates, nothing more. If this lingers into the season, it could become a real problem.