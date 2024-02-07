San Francisco 49ers star Chase Young speaks on the opportunity he has out west, chasing a Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the most successful franchises in the NFL, not just historically, but over the past few seasons. They've been chasing a Super Bowl title with one of the most talented rosters in the league, but during the 2023 trade deadline, they decided it was time to bulk up the defensive line. The 49ers acquired former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young from the Washington Commanders to help their Super Bowl run in February.

“It was interesting for me, just with the whole trade and all, but obviously, I'm very fortunate to come to one of the best organizations, if not the best, in the league,” said Young, per Nick Shook at the NFL.

Young has a chance to take home a Super Bowl ring with the 49ers. He entered a situation in San Fransico where they finsihed No. 1 in the NFC West with a 12-5 record, leaving a Commanders squad that ended the season at last place in the NFC East with a 4-13 record. He hasn't been the star, or even produced as much of the 49ers had hoped, but he's a talented piece that the offense has to focus on. Whether he's able to get to the quarterback or not, since he's been with the 49ers, star defensive end Nick Bosa has gotten less attention from opposing offensive lines.

Young is on the last of his contract so his future with the 49ers is uncertain. The focus for him and San Fransico in on the Super Bowl, but conatrct talks may envelop if production meets price.