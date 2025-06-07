After 10 years in the NFL, Chris Conley is calling it a career. Conley, who entered the league with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010, will begin the next chapter of his life after spending the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

As Conley's football career ends, he plans to begin a new and exciting journey. Conley, who graduated from Georgia in 2014, will re-enroll at the university to attend film school and attempt to become a filmmaker, according to Ian Rapoport.

While not known for its film program, Georgia has recently bolstered its Department of Theatre and Film Studies. The program has not yet produced many filmmakers, but it boasts an impressive list of alumni who have since gone on to become successful actors. Monte Markham, Wayne Knight, Matt Lanter and others began their acting careers after graduating from Georgia.

Conley initially entered the league as a third-round pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. He posted just 199 receiving yards as a rookie but took a sizeable leap in his second year, notching 530 yards in 2016. However, despite entering the ensuing season as one of the Chiefs' top wideouts, he suffered a brutal ruptured Achilles in 2017 that permanently altered his career trajectory.

Chris Conley ends NFL career with 49ers

Article Continues Below

Though he would recover from the injury in 2018, the Chiefs would not re-sign him in the following offseason. Conley would record a career-high 775 receiving yards with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, but fell down the depth chart the following season due to a quarterback change. Conley made stops with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans over the next two seasons before signing with the 49ers in 2023.

After two unproductive seasons in 2022 and 2023, Conley welcomed a slightly larger role in his final year. With injuries to Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall and Deebo Samuel, the 49ers called his number more in 2024. Though it did not result in increased production, Conley's 15 games in 2024 were his most since the 20211 season.

The 32-year-old wideout ends his career with 226 receptions, 2,998 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.