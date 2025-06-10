The Houston Texans signed running back Nick Chubb, adding some serious depth to the team’s backfield. Chubb spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns. But Cleveland decided to let him walk in free agency. Now Chubb is excited for a fresh start with Houston and Texans fans are thankful for the Browns.

“What’s up H-Town, Nick Chubb here. Super excited to be here, let’s get to work.” Chubb said in a greeting to his new fanbase on the Texans’ Instagram account.

The Browns chose to move on from Chubb after a second straight injury-shortened season in 2024. So the Texans landed the four-time Pro Bowler on an incentive-laden one-year deal that will pay $2.5 million but could be worth up to $5 million depending on performance.

The Texans benefit from the Browns once again

Chubb had established himself as one of the NFL’s best backs over his first five seasons in the league. He strung together four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons from 2019-2022. However, a catastrophic knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign ended his season early. He would miss the first six games of last year with the injury as well.

Chubb returned to the team in Week 7 but was again lost for the season in Week 15 with a broken foot. He played in just 10 games over the last two years. In 2024 he had 102 carries for 332 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

The Texans hope Chubb can return to his pre-injury form in 2025. However, the team’s current starting running back, Joe Mixon, had a 1,000-yard, 11-touchdown season for Houston last year. So, barring injury, Chubb will not immediately step into lead back duties for the Texans. Still, fans are awfully excited about the potential one-two punch of Mixon and Chubb.

Fans are also pointing out how generous the Browns have been to the Texans of late. Not only did Cleveland allow Chubb to walk so Houston could sign him, the Browns also traded for former Texans QB Deshaun Watson. Cleveland sent Houston three first-round picks, a third-rounder and a fifth-rounder for Watson and a fourth-round pick.

The lopsided deal has worked out very badly for the Browns, who signed Watson to the worst contract in NFL history. The Texans, meanwhile, have been a playoff contender since unloading Watson.

Fans weighed in on the Browns generosity with the Texans on Instagram.

mitch_v1ll wrote:

Idk what we did to the Browns for them to keep blessing us like this but THANK YALL

_puro_moreno commented:

Shoutout Cleveland for always helping us out!

lyonsave_jkelly weighed in with::

The browns have blessed us again

gabe.x.m wrote:

Houston continues to screw over the browns and I love it

pbabuder10 added:

im a browns fan and this sucks