The San Francisco 49ers are getting a healthy Trent Williams soon. Williams practiced on Wednesday and looked agile following his ankle injury.

That also means the “Achilles heel” for two NFL teams is coming back to the 49ers' blindside.

Pro Football Focus rolled out their list of “Achilles heel” players for each NFL team. The left tackle happens to be a big thorn on the side of not one, but two different NFL franchises.

“Every NFL team has that handful of opposing players whom they just can’t seem to contain. Whether it’s a rival quarterback shredding them to bits, a wide receiver they can’t lock down or a pass rusher who takes over games, certain teams are unable to solve certain opponents,” PFF wrote.

Which 2 NFL teams have 49ers' Trent Williams as ‘Achilles heel?'

The rival Arizona Cardinals is one team that has difficulty with Williams. And they see him twice a year. But the other is the Detroit Lions — who rarely face Williams during the regular season but past battles suggest Detroit's struggles.

PFF dove into why the Cards have difficulty with the longtime blindside protector.

‘Williams has made a habit of mauling everybody in front of him. And the Arizona Cardinals are likely awaiting the day he retires. Across nine games against the Cardinals since 2020, Williams has recorded an unreal 96.9 PFF overall grade and a 97.5 PFF run-blocking grade. Arizona certainly has its own run defense to at least partially blame, but Williams is a freight train the team just can’t stop,” PFF wrote.

Turns out the Lions are another who have a hard time countering Williams.

“He’s faced the Lions twice in the past four years. And earned at least an elite 90.0 PFF overall grade on both occasions. As is often the case with Williams, the brunt of the damage was done on the ground. He earned an incredible 92.6 PFF run-blocking grade across the two matchups,” PFF said.