The Lions enter the offseason, with a positive outlook as the team has ample cap space and is not facing any notable free-agent departures.

Despite a defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, the short tenure of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell continues to be an overwhelming success. He took the team from just three wins in 2021 to a few plays away from the Super Bowl this season.

As this squad enters the offseason, the outlook for the 2024 season is positive. The team has significant cap space and is not facing any notable departures in free agency as it looks to build on the exploits of 2023. Offensively, the Lions could look too upgrade at WR1 as Josh Reynolds enters free agency while the guard position is also an area of concern. The team could also look to strengthen defensively with the much-needed addition of a cornerback or pass-rusher.

The NFL Draft and free agency will be key for Detroit, but the team could also look to make additions via trade. Here are two trade targets for the Lions this offseason.

Charles Omenihu (DE), Kansas City Chiefs

Aidan Hutchinson had a strong sophomore campaign, totaling 11.5 sacks, 33 QB hits, and his first Pro Bowl trip. But as the Lions’ only real pass-rushing threat, opponents were often neutralized him through double-teams. A productive pass-rusher opposite of Hutchinson frees up the Michigan product and makes this defensive line much more dangerous.

Charles Omenihu was part of a Kansas City Chiefs defense that ranked second in the NFL with 57 sacks in 2023. Omenihu contributed seven of those sacks and a pair of forced fumbles despite only starting one contest. Omenihu was one of four Chiefs players with at least six sacks and is a free agent in 2025. If the Chiefs re-sign Chris Jones, that leaves significantly less money to give to the team's other talented pass-rushers — making a player like Charles Omenihu available in the trade market.

Hunter Renfrow (WR), Las Vegas Raiders

Ever since his 1,000-yard season in 2021, Hunter Renfrow's value has taken a significant hit. He has just 585 receiving yards over the last two years, though he did miss seven games in 2022. Trade rumors swirled and Renfrow stayed put, but a change of scenery would be beneficial for the slot receiver.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the clear number-one wideout in Detroit, but with Josh Reynolds entering free agency, does the team trust Kalif Raymond or Jameson Williams to step up should Reynolds leave? A reliable underneath threat provides the perfect addition to Williams' ability to stretch the field and St. Brown's knack for getting open on intermediate routes. Renfrow has the potential to be a go-to receiver, but his recent lack of production will make him available at an affordable price.