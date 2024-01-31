Josh Reynolds is coming to terms with his rough NFC Championship appearance.

The Detroit Lions are recovering from a soul-crushing NFC Championship defeat against the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions were up by 17 at one point, but they lost momentum and could not recover. Josh Reynolds had opportunities to make plays, and he revealed his frustrations after the game.

The Lions receiver is frustrated but understands that things happen

Josh Reynolds dropped two crucial passes during the third quarter of the game. The first was a fourth-and-2 conversion and the second was a third-and-9 situation. The 49ers capitalized off those two failed Lions drives, and Reynolds gave his opinion on his tough day.

“Sh*t happens man,” Reynolds said, per Detroit Free Press. “I know what kind of player I am. Didn't want to drop them. Sh*t happens…do I want those back? Of course, but I can't and I just got to work this offseason and be prepared for the moment when it comes.”

Reynolds ended the night with 25 yards off one reception. The 28-year-old caught a tough break, but he remains vital to the Lions' offensive attack. During the regular season, he pulled in 608 yards, 40 receptions, and 5 touchdowns.

Detroit was finally able to get close towards the end of the fourth quarter, but it was too late. San Francisco held the ball until time expired to get the 34-31 win.

The Lions have plenty to be proud of losing the NFC Championship. Detroit capped off a stellar regular season has many promising pieces returning to its roster. The team is as close as ever to bringing a championship to the Motor City.