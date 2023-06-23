The Tampa Bay Lightning have established themselves as one of the best teams in the NHL in recent years, appearing in three straight Stanley Cup Finals from 2020 to 2022 and winning two of them. However, that run of dominance did not continue this season.

The 2022-23 season started well enough, but after the All-Star break, Tampa Bay just looked off. The Lightning limped through March and April to finish with just 98 points, with their .598 points percentage being their lowest in six years. They matched up with the Toronto Maple Leafs in a rematch of last year's first round series, but this time, fate was not on their side as they lost in six games.

Now, the Lightning have a tough offseason ahead of them. They have very little cap space to work with, as usual, and have some key players due for new deals. Alex Killorn and Corey Perry are unrestricted free agents that Tampa Bay may not be able to afford, while Ross Colton and Tanner Jeannot are restricted free agents due for a raise.

It's going to be a tough offseason for the Lightning, and they'll need to get creative to stay on top. They could dip into the trade market, but that lack of cap space severely limits who they can go after. Still, there are a couple of cheaper options.

With that said, here are two trade targets the Lighting should pursue this offseason.

2. Morgan Barron, Winnipeg Jets

The average fan may not recognize Barron, as this season was his first as a full-time NHLer. Despite that, he was relatively solid, scoring eight goals and 21 points in 70 games while playing mainly on the fourth line. He had a rough postseason with zero points and a -6 rating in five games, but to be fair, the entire team struggled. Barron did gain notoriety in the playoffs when he took a skate blade to the face, got 75 stitches and returned to the same game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 24-year-old is an RFA this offseason, with his qualifying offer being just under $875,000. The Jets are due for a fire sale this offseason, with most of their key players on the trade market. That may leave an opening for a team like Tampa Bay to swoop in and grab Barron as Winnipeg enters a retool/rebuild.

Even for a cap-strapped team like the Lightning, adding Barron for only around $1 million is very affordable. Winnipeg likely wouldn't ask for too much in a trade, another benefit for Tampa Bay, which doesn't have many assets. With the bottom six due for an overhaul this offseason, adding a younger player like Barron could be a savvy move.

1. Michael Rasmussen, Detroit Red Wings

Rasmussen has draft pedigree on his side, as he was the No. 9 overall pick in 2019. While he hasn't lived up to those goals, he has become a decent player for Detroit. This season was his best so far, as he scored 10 goals and 29 points in 56 games for the Red Wings. Unfortunately, he missed the home stretch of the season after suffering an injury in February, ironically in a game against the Lightning.

Rasmussen has one more year left on his current deal, with a cap hit of $1.46 million next season. Detroit is still building itself into a playoff team, so it may not be shopping the 24-year-old forward. Still, the Red Wings may be willing to move him for the right price. Whether or not the Lightning can, or would, pay that price is debatable, but Rasmussen has a lot to offer.

Beyond being a half-point-per-game player, Rasmussen has something else the Lightning value: size. The Canadian forward stands at 6-6 and 221 pounds, and he's not afraid to throw the body around. The Lightning strongly value physicality, making Rasmussen a great fit. If they trade Colton, as rumors have suggested, Rasmussen could easily take his place on the third line.

While this may not be the flashiest move, it could be the perfect trade for what the Lightning are working with.