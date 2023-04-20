Hockey players are notorious for being tougher than nails and playing through some extreme pain and injuries. The latest warrior on ice is Winnipeg Jets forward, Morgan Barron.

In Game 1 of the Jets’ first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Barron took a skate to the face which caused a huge laceration near his right eyebrow. It was Barron’s playoff debut, something he wouldn’t miss for the world. After promptly receiving 75 stitches, Barron returned to the game and helped seal a 5-1 win for the Jets.

Hours before Game 2 on Thursday, Barron spoke with the media about the injury.

“It feels better than it looks,” Barron said. “I’ve gotten both sides of it from teammates. They’re awesome about it. I feel like we might as well make light of it since it was pretty fortunate the way things ended up.”

Barron had a small breakout in 70 games this season with the Jets. He scored eight goals and added 13 assists. He had played a combined 32 games over the last two seasons in Winnipeg and with the New York Rangers. The 24-year-old was a sixth-round pick by the Rangers in 2017.

The Jets are looking to go 2-0 over the Golden Knights in Vegas, no small feat for any team. The Jets are trying to reach the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since moving to Winnipeg in 2011.

Morgan Barron is not a star player, but his triumphant return from a nearly catastrophic freak injury is something a team can rally behind. He plans to play without restrictions in Game 2 and beyond.