2 potential trade candidates for Rockets entering 2022-23 NBA training camp

With NBA training camp starting, many teams still have to answer questions surrounding their players. While the regular season is less than a month away, most rosters are far from set in stone. That is the case for many rebuilding teams. The Houston Rockets entered a rebuild of their own after a trade of star James Harden in 2021, and continued the trend by moving Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks in June.

Because of that, some players from the Harden era- and other veterans- seem to be moving in a different direction than the organization. It would not be a surprise to see some of them in another uniform by the end of the season or even by the end of the preseason.

With that being said, here are two potential trade candidates for the Rockets entering the 2022-23 NBA training camp.

Eric Gordon

One of the most important pieces of Houston’s recent playoff runs, Eric Gordon’s time with the franchise is coming to an end. At the age of 33, he is the second-oldest player on the roster.

Gordon had perhaps some of his best years in the NBA with the Rockets. In six seasons with the team, he has averages of 16.1 points, 2.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds. He also shoots 36.1% from beyond the arc, as he was one of the key playmakers on the team whenever Harden was attracting defenders’ attention.

His highlight came in his first year in Houston. He earned the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award and won the three-point contest during the All-Star weekend.

However, since Houston traded away Harden, Gordon became expendable. With no intentions to compete for a title, the Rockets are prioritizing the development of young players, such as guards Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Josh Christopher.

Because of that, the veteran has been in trade rumors for much of the past two seasons, most notably with contending teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite having two more years on his contract, his salary for 2023-24 is non-guaranteed. So, if the Lakers trade for him, it would be a short-term investment.

Fans should expect Gordon to be in the playoffs in 2023 with another team. They will just have to wait and see if this will be due to a trade or if the shooting guard and Houston agreed to a buyout.

Boban Marjanović

A fan favorite wherever he goes, Boban Marjanović landed in Houston in the trade centered around Wood. In seven seasons in the NBA, the center has averages of 5.9 points and 3.8 rebounds, while shooting 57.4% from the field. However, his stay with the Rockets might not last very long.

Since the trade, Marjanović has been speculated as a potential buyout candidate due to multiple factors. He is the oldest player on the team at 34 and the other three centers on the roster are younger.

Just as he was with the Mavericks in 2021-22, the Serbian is likely to be more of a locker room presence player than a rotational piece. He appeared in just 23 games, averaging just 5.6 minutes per contest that year.

On an expiring deal worth $3.5 million, waiving him would not hurt Houston’s salary books. Additionally, he could be a salary filler on a bigger trade if necessary. If a team needs a backup big man, Marjanović could be an easy and cheap solution to acquire.

With Usman Garuba and Alperen Şengün set for bigger roles this upcoming season, perhaps it is better for all parties if Marjanović ends up in another team. Then, he will have a real chance of proving he can still play in the NBA and earn another contract next offseason.