The New York Mets and their fans will certainly appreciate this update after what has been a brutal start to the summer. Mets' ace Kodai Senga is slated to begin a rehab start this weekend, either Saturday or Sunday.

Senga injured his hamstring when he attempted to cover first base a few weeks back. Since then, the rotation has been in shambles. The Mets recently added two more pitchers to the IL, joining Senga, Tylor Megill, and Sean Manaea.

The team needs Senga to return as soon as possible, and it is not yet known if he needs more than one rehab start. The current pitchers in the rotation for the Mets are David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Griffin Canning, and Frankie Montas. As of now, they just have the four after Paul Blackburn was added to the IL ahead of the game tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Montas had an impressive season debut against the Atlanta Braves in his first start as a Met. He allowed zero runs on just three hits in five innings. However, his second outing was the opposite. In only 4.0 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he allowed seven hits, six earned runs, including two home runs. Montas has struck out five hitters in both games. The Mets will need Montas to bounce back this weekend against the New York Yankees in the Subway Series.

As of now, New York does not have a starter lined up for Friday's 4th of July game against the Yankees. Peterson goes tonight against the Brewers, and then Montas is slated for Saturday, followed by another undecided for the series finale on Sunday. The rotation is not looking bright, but when Senga returns, it has a chance to skyrocket. Both Peterson and Holmes have had very good seasons with ERAs of 3.30 and below.

Senga had a 1.47 ERA, which would be the lowest in the league if eligible.