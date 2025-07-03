Eight years removed from making one of the key plays in Super Bowl LII, former Philadelphia Eagles special teams ace and situational edge rusher Bryan Braman is battling a rare form of cancer.

Taking to GoFundMe to help secure support for the Super Bowl hero, William Jones of Spokane, Washington, explained Braham's situation and how fans could help him out during his time of need.

“I am helping to raise funds for our local hometown hero, Bryan Braman. He is a locally raised young man who made it into the NFL and made the game-ending tackle for Super Bowl 52 for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Jones wrote.

“He is currently fighting a life-threatening cancer that requires an extensive 12-week treatment program located in Seattle, Washington. He is required to have a 24-hour caregiver, but his insurance doesn't pay for housing for this program. He has no home currently as he has had to pay out of pocket for much of his treatment, and even sold his last vehicle to raise the money for the motel for this week. Next week he had nothing lined up yet, and need immediate help to be able to have a place to rest after each treatment each day. I am trying to raise $15,000 to pay for housing for him, his caregiver, and his uncle as they all live together.”

Despite his unusual path to the NFL, from going undrafted out of West Texas A&M to a special team run with the Houston Texans and an eventual spot with the Eagles, Braman clearly made an impression with his former teammates, with JJ Watt, Rasul Douglas, and Bret Celek all donating to his recovery fund. And with 82 percent of his goal met and counting, it's clear Braham's on-field impact has left a lasting impression with fans, too, as they have come together to support his fight against cancer.