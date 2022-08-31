Rockets reveal plans to retire Elvin Hayes’ jersey with epic announcement video

As the Houston Rockets begin a new era, they are utilizing an homage to its first-ever era by using throwback jerseys inspired by the threads they wore in San Diego. The Rockets began their NBA life in California before moving to Houston after four seasons. They were led by Elvin Hayes, one of the NBA’s greatest players,

Now, Hayes is getting the recognition he deserves from the Rockets franchise. Team owner Tilman Fertitta announced that Hayes will get his no. 44 jersey retired on Friday, Nov. 18 as the Rockets face the Indiana Pacers.

Elvin Hayes was the original basketball superstar in the City of Houston and has a lasting legacy with not only the @NBA and the @HoustonRockets, but the @UHouston as well. We’re excited to honor Elvin and his family this November when we retire his jersey at @ToyotaCenter. pic.twitter.com/mCz0u5hJHo — Tilman Fertitta (@TilmanJFertitta) August 31, 2022

Hayes played the first four and final three seasons of his career with the Rockets. He joined the franchise in just its second year in existence, immediately taking them to the playoffs and helping them improve by 22 wins. The big man averaged 27.4 points, 16.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in the first four seasons of his career before taking his talent elsewhere.

Although Hayes is most likely remembered mostly for his nine seasons with the Washington Wizards franchise (which underwent numerous name changes during his stint), he began his Hall of Fame career with the Rockets.

“Representing the Rockets and the City of Houston has meant so much to me throughout my life,” Elvin Hayes said, via the Rockets website. “Knowing that my number will stand with the other great players in franchise history is truly an honor.” Hayes’ jersey will join those of Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, Moses Malone, Yao Ming, Calvin Murphy and Rudy Tomjanovich in the rafters of the Toyota Center.