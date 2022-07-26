2 reasons Draymond Green is out of his mind for his take on 2017 Warriors, 1998 Bulls

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently dropped an outlandish take. He said he was watching the 1998 Finals which featured John Stockton and Karl Malone’s Utah Jazz against Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman’s Chicago Bulls. However, Green didn’t have the same mindset most people do when they watch Michael Jordan take the court. Instead, Green criticized both team’s style of play and said the 2017 Warriors would have easily beat both of them.

I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 25, 2022

Is Draymond Green right in his assessment? After all, Golden State had stars such as Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson on their 2017 team.

But Green seemed to have forgot that this is Michael Jordan we are talking about. And the ’98 Bulls could have competed in any era. Let’s take a look at 2 reasons why Green is out of his mind for this take.

2 reasons Draymond Green’s 1998 Bulls take is wild

Different era

The era played would make a huge impact on who wins between these teams.

In 1998, referees were far more lenient. They allowed players to play the game without making too many calls. This led to a far more physical game where players rarely were caught foul-hunting. In today’s game, certain players make a living off of getting to the free throw line.

The Warriors 2017 team featured players such as Kevin Durant. With no disrespect to KD, he is someone who wouldn’t handle the physical game all that well. Meanwhile, Draymond Green would probably be even more important to the Warriors against the ’98 Bulls.

With that being said, Durant’s scoring prowess would be difficult for Chicago to handle. But is anyone actually slowing Michael Jordan down? Who on the ’17 Warriors would realistically have a chance of stopping Michael Jordan?

And if Golden State opted for a double-team, Scottie Pippen would be left to score at will.

Dennis Rodman and Draymond Green matched up in Bleacher Report’s “The Portal.” That was fun, but seeing them go head-to-head in real life would be entertaining.

But it’s the Jordan-Pippen effect that stands out.

Michael Jordan would go off in today’s game

Michael Jordan was dominant in the physical era of the ’90s. But he would be unstoppable in today’s generation. Defenders would have almost no chance of stopping him without committing a foul. Jordan alone would be a turning point for the Bulls. He would quickly make Draymond Green eat his words.

But the same narrative can be attributed to Scottie Pippen. Pippen was never shy about embracing contact. He would maintain that same mindset against Golden State which would lead to more foul calls. Pippen and Jordan would consistently be at the free throw line.

Now, I don’t believe the Bulls would destroy the Warriors either. It would be a competitive series that probably goes 7 games. Chicago’s underrated depth and elite star-power would likely push them over the edge in the end.

But the fact is we won’t ever know who would win between these teams. So Draymond Green can talk all of the trash he wants with no real repercussions. Sure, fans, media, and even other players may call him out. But we can’t technically prove Draymond wrong.

But fans of the ’98 Bulls know that Golden State would not cruise to a victory over Jordan and Chicago. The Bulls would put up an immense fight and probably find a way to win.