To nobody's surprise, the Boston Celtics have established themselves as a dominant force in the NBA in the current 2024-25 season. Boasting a current record of 23-9, the Celtics are leading their division and positioning themselves for another deep playoff push. Building on their success from last year, when they secured their 18th championship, Boston is once again a top contender. However, with the trade deadline approaching, the front office must carefully assess potential opportunities to strengthen the roster. Two players who could significantly enhance the Celtics' pursuit of back-to-back titles are Daniel Theis and Ousmane Dieng.

A stellar start to the season

The Celtics have arguably one of the most complete rosters in the league this season. This is largely the same group that clinched the NBA title last year. As such, they have continued to perform at a high level. Currently second in the Eastern Conference, Boston’s formidable play has them well-positioned for another championship run.

The backbone of Boston’s success is their exceptional starting five. When healthy, this unit ranks among the best in the NBA. However, injuries have been a recurring issue. Kristaps Porzingis has notably missed significant time, appearing in just 10 games so far. This has forced the Celtics to lean heavily on their bench to maintain their winning ways. Sure, the bench has been serviceable. However, its limitations become apparent when injuries pile up, exposing a need for greater depth.

Adding depth to their roster could be a crucial move for the Celtics. Despite operating as a second-apron team with limited flexibility, Boston has options for cost-effective trades that could bolster their rotation. One such move could bring back a familiar face to address frontcourt depth. This is especially true if Porzingis’ injuries persist.

Here we will discuss the top two players whom the two top Boston Celtics must consider as their trade targets for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Daniel Theis: A familiar face returns?

The New Orleans Pelicans initially signed Daniel Theis to address their own issues with depth at the center position. However, their fortunes this season have taken a nosedive. As of this writing, they have a dismal 5-27 record making them the worst team in the league. As the trade deadline nears, it’s clear the Pelicans will be looking to offload players in favor of assets for a rebuild.

A potential trade involving a Celtic backup and a future draft pick could help New Orleans acquire younger pieces for their future. For Boston, bringing back Theis would be an affordable move that strengthens their bench while addressing their need for reliable frontcourt depth. Theis’ ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting and play solid interior defense aligns perfectly with Boston’s style of basketball. His familiarity with the Celtics’ system and team culture would make his transition seamless.

Ousmane Dieng: youthful energy and upside

Ousmane Dieng represents a more ambitious and unlikely target for the Celtics. The 21-year-old forward, currently with the Oklahoma City Thunder, has only recently started to showcase the potential that earned him the 11th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Dieng’s versatility and size, combined with his budding skills as a shooter and playmaker, make him a tantalizing prospect.

However, it’s hard to envision Oklahoma City parting ways with Dieng. This is especially true given their commitment to developing young talent. Yet, from Boston’s perspective, his $5 million salary aligns well with Payton Pritchard’s $6.7 million contract in a potential one-for-one trade scenario. Remember that Boston’s trade flexibility is constrained by second-apron rules. As such, Dieng’s potential to contribute as a spacing threat and off-the-dribble weapon feels like an ideal fit for the Celtics’ needs.

How about picks?

The Celtics could also explore shedding Jaden Springer’s $4 million salary as part of a deal. Moving off Springer’s contract could yield significant tax savings while opening up room for another player. Yes, Springer’s athleticism and defensive potential made him a first-round pick in 2021. That said, his limited production thus far—a career average of 3.1 points per game—makes him a tough sell. Even so, Boston might find a team willing to part with a second-round pick in exchange for the 22-year-old guard.

Weighing the costs

Both Theis and Dieng bring distinct advantages to the table. However, acquiring either would require careful negotiation. The Celtics have valuable assets, including draft picks and young talent, that could entice trade partners like New Orleans or Oklahoma City. The challenge lies in striking a balance between addressing immediate needs and preserving long-term potential. Ultimately, any moves must align with Boston’s goal of remaining championship contenders while building for sustained success.

Looking ahead

As the Celtics navigate their path toward another potential championship, strategic moves at the trade deadline could be the difference between another banner or falling short. Daniel Theis offers a steady, proven presence who can immediately address Boston’s frontcourt needs, while Ousmane Dieng brings the type of youthful upside that can sustain the team’s success for years to come. Whether targeting experience or future potential, the Celtics’ front office faces crucial decisions that will define their season. By making the right moves, Boston has the opportunity to solidify their status as one of the league’s elite teams and inch closer to their ultimate goal: championship number 19.