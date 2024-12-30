When the 2024-25 NBA season began, the Boston Celtics sat at the very top of these power rankings as the defending champions who couldn't be touched. With Jayson Tatum leading the charge of a starting lineup with All-Star qualities on both sides of the basketball, Boston owned the league's best multidimensional offensive attack.

Even though the talent remains the same with Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and others next to Tatum, the Celtics are different this year. Cracks in their championship foundation are beginning to show due to a desire and need to strictly live and die by the three-point shot. Once a poison for other organizations around the league has negatively impacted the Celtics heading into the new year.

Through 32 games, Boston has posted a 23-9 record, which is still good enough to occupy the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference. They are also the best three-point shooting team, ranking first in the league with an average of 18.4 made triples every game. However, the Celtics have sunk in the three-point shooting percentage rankings to just 15th overall at 36.4 percent on the season, and their missed perimeter shots have directly led to four of their last six games resulting in losses.

Last season, Boston did not lose their ninth game of the season until the middle of January. Obviously, the Celtics are still a very talented team that is viewed as title favorites. But this franchise is not overpowering teams with their talent and defensive intensity anymore. Instead, the Celtics are playing a little too cute at the moment and solely relying on their three-point shooting.

At some point, this philosophy always catches up to a team in a bad way, and as of late, it has resulted in the Celtics hitting a new low in the NBA power rankings this season.

Happy New Year, and enjoy the latest look at where all 30 teams across the NBA stand in this week's power rankings:

Previous 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Preseason

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (+1)

Record: 26-5 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W18), at IND (W6), at CHA (W12), vs. MEM (W24)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (12/31), vs. LAC (1/2), vs. NYK (1/3), vs. BOS (1/5)

What the Oklahoma City Thunder have been able to accomplish without Chet Holmgren is incredible. Since Holmgren's injury, the Thunder have gone 12-1 and shouldn't run into any problems remaining the top team in the Western Conference so long as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams remain healthy.

Aside from being one of the league's most efficient offensive teams when it comes to hunting their shots and not turning the ball over, the Thunder have been elite defensively. Mark Daigneault's crew currently ranks first in defensive rating at 102.9 this season, with the Houston Rockets well behind them in second at 105.9 overall.

The crazy thing about the Thunder is that they are still young and finding production from unlikely sources, like rookie guard Ajay Mitchell. Entering the new year, the Thunder will be tested against two strong Western Conference foes, as well as the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference, with the New York Knicks and Celtics coming to town.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers (-1)

Record: 27-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (W11), at DEN (W14)

Upcoming schedule: at GSW (12/30), at LAL (12/31), at DAL (1/3), vs. CHA (1/5)

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to hold the league's best record, as they have lost only once since the start of December. While they are a top 10 defensive team in the NBA, the Cavs remain at the top of the power rankings because of their top-rated offense.

The Cavaliers currently rank second in scoring (122.7 PPG) and first in team field goal percentage (50.6%). Only them, and the Denver Nuggets (50.0%), are shooting above 50 percent from the floor as a team this season. Aside from Mitchell playing at an All-Star level, it is not out of the realm of possibilities for Evan Mobley to earn All-Star considerations this season, especially given that he's been red-hot as of late, averaging 21.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.0 block per game while shooting 56.3 percent from three-point range over his last five games.

“Don’t leave me open. Don’t leave nobody open on our team,” Mobley said after the team's recent 14-point win over the Nuggets. “I feel like the depth of our team, everybody can shoot. Also, our shot quality is one of the tops, so we’re not just forcing 3s; we’re taking the good ones night in and night out.”

If Mobley continues to knock down threes at a high rate, he will not only be an All-Star, but the young big man will continue to make the Cavs the team to beat in the NBA.

3. Memphis Grizzlies (-)

Record: 22-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (L4), vs. TOR (W29), at NOP (W8), at OKC (L24)

Upcoming schedule: at PHX (12/31), at SAC (1/3), at GSW (1/4)

The Memphis Grizzlies have really started to forge their identity as a fast-paced, hard-nosed team over the course of the last month. As a result, they have flown up the standings in the West and have pushed the Rockets out of the 2-seed spot for the time being.

What makes the Grizzlies such a special team is not only their ability to defend but also push the pace of play as the league's top rebounding team. It is rare for a great rebounding team to also lead the league in pace, yet Memphis is doing so. It is also worth noting that they have scored at least 125 points in seven of their last 10 games, including 155 points against the Toronto Raptors last week.

Memphis will conclude their five-game road trip as the calendar flips to 2025 with some intriguing matchups against the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors, three Western Conference foes who desperately need a win against a team of the Grizzlies' pedigree.

4. New York Knicks (+1)

Record: 22-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (W14), vs. SAS (W3), at ORL (W23), at WAS (W4)

Upcoming schedule: at WAS (12/30), vs. UTA (1/1), at OKC (1/3), at CHI (1/4)

A rocky start to the season is now behind the New York Knicks, as the chemistry of this group is rock-solid now that Karl-Anthony Towns has found his footing next to Jalen Brunson. Perhaps the even greater news other than KAT playing at an MVP level is that Mikal Bridges is finally beginning to look like the Mikal Bridges we saw with the Brooklyn Nets last season.

The Knicks have won seven straight games, and they should have no problem extending that streak to nine games with their next two contests against the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz. After that, a benchmark game against the Thunder will take place, as this will be New York's opportunity to prove that they can dethrone the Cavs and Celtics at the top of the East.

5. Orlando Magic (+3)

Record: 20-14 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (W4), vs. MIA (L1), vs. NYK (L23), vs. BKN (W1)

Upcoming schedule: at DET (1/1), at TOR (1/3), vs. UTA (1/5)

No matter who is playing and what team they are up against, the Orlando Magic always find a way to either win or erase a second-half deficit. Jamahl Mosley's team did so in their miraculous, historic come-from-behind win against the Miami Heat earlier this month, and Orlando has continued their magical ways this past week.

After trailing by 15 points to the Celtics, it was Tristan da Silva and Trevelin Queen who stepped up to be the unlikeliest of heroes and lead the Magic to a four-point win. On Sunday, Orlando did it again, erasing a 15-point deficit entering the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets and pulling off a 102-101 victory.

The Magic are a relentless team that doesn't give up even though Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, and others continue to miss games because of injury. That is what makes them one of the top teams in the NBA power rankings.

6. Boston Celtics (-2)

Record: 23-9 | Last Week's Schedule: at ORL (L4), vs. PHI (L4), vs. IND (W37), vs. IND (L9)

Upcoming schedule: vs. TOR (12/31), at MIN (1/2), at HOU (1/3)

There is no denying that the Celtics are still one of the better teams in the NBA. However, they are so heavily reliant on three-point shooting that they are beginning to forget that this isn't what won them a championship several months ago. Every game that goes by for Boston with them shooting over 50 perimeter shots, the more they begin to look like the James Harden-led Houston Rockets that always seemed to come up short in the postseason because of their love for three-point shots.

When it works, the Celtics are unstoppable, especially because they are a stout defensive group. At the same time, Boston has become predictable on offense, and teams are catching on to how they like to operate. It isn't a coincidence that the Celtics have lost four of their last six games, averaging 110.0 points per game in these four losses despite averaging 119.5 points per game as a team this season.

Whether or not this is just a rough patch during the holiday season or a real concern for the Celtics will be answered when they hit the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves and Rockets entering 2025.

7. Houston Rockets (-1)

Record: 21-11 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (W13), at NOP (W17), vs. MIN (L1), vs. MIA (L4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (1/1), vs. BOS (1/3), vs. LAL (1/5)

As good as they are defensively at times, the Rockets still look like an incomplete team in the sense that they don't overpower anyone on offense. Alperen Sengun is still growing as an All-Star-worthy center, Jalen Green is still trying to become more consistent as an everyday scoring option, and Jabari Smith Jr. has shown flashes of his two-way potential on the wing.

The bottom line is that the Rockets are still growing, which is why two wins by a combined 30 points turned into two losses to the Timberwolves and Miami Heat this past week. What is notable about this loss to the Heat is that Amen Thompson got into it with Heat guard Tyler Herro and threw him to the ground. This will undoubtedly result in punishment from the league, and it shouldn't come as a shock to see Thompson earn himself his first suspension.

How the Rockets fare against the Dallas Mavericks, Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers this week will be a benchmark to evaluate them heading into the new year.

8. Dallas Mavericks (-1)

Record: 20-12 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (W24), vs. MIN (L6), at PHX (W9), at POR (L4)

Upcoming schedule: at SAC (12/30), at HOU (1/1), vs. CLE (1/3)

Once again, Luka Doncic is injured, which lessens the Mavericks' chances of rising in the NBA power rankings. Doncic is dealing with a calf injury that he suffered on Christmas Day this time, and it is expected that he misses a few weeks. After finally getting their full starting rotation back from injury, the Mavs are again dealing with concerning ailments.

All of these injuries are stacking up for the Mavs, as their offense has taken the biggest hit as a result. Inconsistent scoring numbers make the Mavericks a team that continues to be a part of that second grouping of teams in the West behind the likes of the Thunder, Grizzlies, and Rockets. Until they are whole, it is hard to say whether or not the Mavs can defend their Western Conference championship.

9. Los Angeles Lakers (+1)

Record: 18-13 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (L3), at GSW (W2), vs. SAC (W10)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (12/31), vs. POR (1/2), vs. ATL (1/3), at HOU (1/5)

Are the Los Angeles Lakers finally turning the corner and putting their awful losses to begin December behind them? It sure looks like it, as JJ Redick's squad has won five of their last six games, with their only red L coming in the form of a three-point loss to the Detroit Pistons last week.

A strong showing on Christmas in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors was followed up by a 132-122 win against a Sacramento Kings team that had just fired head coach Mike Brown. This 132-point performance ended up being the most points the Lakers have scored to this point in the year.

Now, the Lakers are heading in the right direction, and they made some significant changes by dealing D'Angelo Russell to the Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. With more depth and a key two-way veteran in Finney-Smith, Los Angeles has what they need to continue rising up the NBA power rankings.

10. Los Angeles Clippers (+4)

Record: 18-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (W4), vs. GSW (W10)

Upcoming schedule: at NOP (12/30), at SAS (12/31), at OKC (1/2), vs. ATL (1/4)

Perhaps the most underrated team in the entire league is the LA Clippers. While they can struggle to score at times and be turnover-prone, like they were in their 10-point win over the Warriors this past week, the Clippers rank fourth in defensive rating through 31 games. With Kawhi Leonard on the mend and expected to make his season debut in the new year, LA is only going to get better.

Two terrific wins over the surging Grizzlies and the Warriors have the Clippers inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings with a chance to continue rising. Now five games over .500 this season, the Clips can really cement their status as a threat in the West if they can take down the Thunder on the road in their first game of 2025.

11. Atlanta Hawks (+4)

Record: 18-15 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (W13), vs. CHI (W8), vs. MIA (W10), at TOR (W29)

Upcoming schedule: at DEN (1/1), at LAL (1/3), at LAC (1/4)

Like the Clippers, the Atlanta Hawks have flown under the radar this season as a dangerous, sneaky team that can cause headaches for teams defensively. Although they may not be as highly rated on defense as LA, the Hawks are right at the top of the league when it comes to registering steals and creating scoring opportunities off their opponents' turnovers.

Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson have been the main forces driving the Hawks' success this season next to Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter, who has really thrived coming off the bench. Atlanta has the length and athleticism to match any team in the East, which makes them a threat to keep tabs on.

12. Minnesota Timberwolves (+4)

Record: 17-14 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (L13), at DAL (W6), at HOU (W1), vs. SAS (W2)

Upcoming schedule: at OKC (12/31), vs. BOS (1/2), at DET (1/4)

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to be all over the place this season. Last week, they sunk in the NBA power rankings after suffering three losses in a five-game span. This past week started with a loss to the Hawks, but the Timberwolves bounced back to get three quality wins against the three Texas squads.

The bottom line is that the Wolves are still a work in progress. Julius Randle is still figuring out his role next to Edwards, and Minnesota as a whole is still searching for the secondary production that got them to the Western Conference Finals a season ago. Now 17-14 on the season, the Timberwolves will need to work extremely hard if they are to remain above .500 since matchups against the Thunder, Celtics, and Pistons present no easy path to a win this week.

13. Milwaukee Bucks (-4)

Record: 16-14 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (W21), vs. BKN (L6), at CHI (L5)

Upcoming schedule: at IND (12/31), vs. BKN (1/2), vs. POR (1/4)

Some sort of illness has been going around the Milwaukee Bucks' locker room, as Khris Middleton's absence due to being sick has been followed up with both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo missing time. As a result, Milwaukee has dropped games to the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls that they would've won if at full strength.

It is really hard to criticize the Bucks for these losses because they haven't been whole. That is the story behind this team's struggles, as we have seen what the Bucks can do when at full strength. It will be interesting to monitor the health of Milwaukee's stars entering the new year, especially since they can easily rattle off five straight wins before key Eastern Conference matchups with the Magic and Knicks in the middle of January.

14. Denver Nuggets (-3)

Record: 17-13 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W27), at PHX (L10), vs. CLE (L14), vs. DET (W13)

Upcoming schedule: at UTA (12/30), vs. ATL (1/1), vs. SAS (1/3), at SAS (1/4)

For the first time in forever, the Denver Nuggets find themselves in the play-in region of the West standings. This is due to Nikola Jokic still being the only steady factor for the Nuggets with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. struggling. Amid these struggles, head coach Michael Malone has turned to a three-guard lineup with Russell Westbrook and Christian Braun starting alongside Murray.

Whether or not this works out long term for Denver is a major question mark, as is Porter's future with the trade deadline approaching. The Nuggets' offensive inconsistencies cloud their chances of being true title threats once more.

15. San Antonio Spurs (-3)

Record: 16-16 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (L5), at NYK (L3), at BKN (W9), at MIN (L2)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAC (12/31), at DEN (1/3), vs. DEN (1/4)

After surging up the NBA power rankings last week and reaching a new season high, the San Antonio Spurs lost three of their four games this past week. San Antonio is back to No. 15, yet this is still a team with a lot of potential heading into the second half of the year.

Victor Wembanyama has been spectacular as of late, and it's not like this team really suffered any bad loss. The Spurs almost pulled off a Christmas Day win over the Knicks in MSG, and some missed free throws cost them a win in Minnesota. If San Antonio had closed out those games, we would be talking about them as a borderline top 10 team in the league.

16. Miami Heat (+2)

Record: 16-14 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (W15), at ORL (W1), at ATL (L10), at HOU (W4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NIP (1/1), vs. IND (1/2), vs. UTA (1/4)

Are the Miami Heat finally turning the corner? Even with Jimmy Butler still sidelined and trade rumors hanging over his head, the Heat have seemed to find some confidence to latch onto. A win on the road against Orlando puts that ugly loss the week before against their in-state foes behind them, and a hard-fought road win in Houston surely helps the Heat mold their identity.

Through all of the noise surrounding this team, Tyler Herro has been spectacular, averaging 24.0 points and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 41.0 percent from three-point range. He could very well be on his way to San Francisco for the All-Star Game this season.

17. Indiana Pacers (+2)

Record: 16-17 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (W6), vs. OKC (L6), at BOS (L37), at BOS (W9)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIL (12/31), at MIA (1/2), vs. PHX (1/4)

Much like the Heat, the Indiana Pacers are also beginning to figure things out this season, as they have won six of their last eight games, highlighted by a recent road win over the Celtics after being blasted by 37 points in the previous matchup.

With Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith in the starting lineup, the Pacers are able to push in transition and give themselves a slight edge compared to other lineups defensively. This is what Indiana has been missing, and this is the reason they were able to knock off Boston recently. Upcoming tests against Milwaukee and Miami will further prove if these wins were flukes or not for the Pacers.

18. Golden State Warriors (-5)

Record: 16-15 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (L6), vs. LAL (L2), at LAC (L10), vs. PHX (W4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (12/30), vs. PHI (1/2), vs. MEM (1/4), vs. SAC (1/5)

Struggles persist for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, a team that desperately needs to make some sort of change before the trade deadline if they are to be taken seriously again. A 12-3 start to the season has turned into a 16-15 record for the Warriors due to the lack of scoring this team has outside of Curry.

However, Jonathan Kuminga has been spectacular as of late, scoring 34 points off the bench in back-to-back games. If anything has become clear, it's that the Warriors must lean on Kuminga as their No. 2 option next to Curry.

19. Detroit Pistons (+2)

Record: 14-18 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (W3), at SAC (W1), at DEN (L13)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (1/1), vs. CHA (1/3), vs. MIN (1/4)

Last season, the Pistons won only 14 games. Before the new year, the Pistons find themselves 14-18, proving the progress this young team has made under head coach JB Bickerstaff. Cade Cunningham has a lot to do with the Pistons' success to this point as well, especially since he is having an All-Star season.

While they lost by 13 points to Denver, the Pistons picked up key road wins against the Phoenix Suns, Lakers, and Kings during their four-game road trip. Competing against strong Western Conference foes proves that the Pistons can be a threat in the East.

20. Phoenix Suns (-3)

Record: 15-16 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (L27), vs. DEN (W10), vs. DAL (L9), at GSW (L4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (12/31), at IND (1/4)

At some point, saying their stars are injured needs to be taken as a soft excuse for the Suns. Even without Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, or Bradley Beal, the Suns have enough talent on their roster to be a contending title threat, yet that has not been the case.

Phoenix has not won three or more straight games since beginning the season 8-1, and they continue to fall down the NBA power rankings due to major inconsistencies that exist on defense. The Suns have surrendered at least 115 points in seven of their last 11 games, resulting in a 3-8 record during this span.

21. Philadelphia 76ers (+1)

Record: 12-17 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (W5), at BOS (W4), at UTA (W3)

Upcoming schedule: at POR (12/30), at SAC (1/1), at GSW (1/2), at BKN (1/4)

If the Philadelphia 76ers can beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, they will be 13-17 entering 2025, which would be a miracle considering that this team was 11 games below .500 before the start of December. Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George have led the 76ers to an 8-3 record this month, and Philadelphia has found success due to their low turnover rate in recent games.

Maxey and Embiid have been one of the league's best one-two punches this season, and this will need to continue if the Sixers are to continue moving up the NBA power rankings.

22. Chicago Bulls (-2)

Record: 14-18 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (L21), at ATL (L8), vs. MIL (W5)

Upcoming schedule: at CHA (12/30), at WAS (1/1), vs. NYK (1/4)

While the Chicago Bulls have some good wins this season, like the one they just picked up against the Bucks on Saturday, they also have some blowout losses, one of which came last Monday in a 21-point loss to the Bucks.

It is hard to look at the Bulls and truly think that this is a team capable of rising in the East and being a sneaky threat like the Hawks or Heat this season. That is why many are anticipating the Bulls making some changes to their roster before the trade deadline to shed cap space and pick up future assets.

23. Sacramento Kings (-)

Record: 13-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (L1), at LAL (L10)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (12/30), vs. PHI (1/1), vs. MEM (1/3)

Mike Brown is no longer the head coach of the Kings after being fired amid the team's losing streak. Well, it doesn't seem like Brown was the problem after all, especially since Sacramento lost by 10 points on the road to the Lakers in their first game without Brown.

The Kings are a mess right now, and this is due to their front office and higher-ups making brash decisions without considering the full consequences. Brown had led the Kings to 94 wins in two years entering the 2024-25 season, but I guess that isn't good enough for a team that has been laughed at for over two decades. Well, the joke is on those who decided to fire Brown, as the league is once more laughing at the Kings, who have lost six straight games and continue to sink their season.

24. Portland Trail Blazers (-)

Record: 11-20 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (L24), vs. UTA (W2), vs. DAL (W4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (12/30), at LAL (1/2), at MIL (1/4)

If you can be competitive, you have a chance to win any game on any night in the NBA. That is what the Portland Trail Blazers are learning, as their ability to hang around and keep fighting has resulted in some close wins over the Utah Jazz and Mavs as of late.

At 11-20 this season, Portland is nothing more than a bottom-10 team in the NBA power rankings. However, this bottom-10 team is capable of putting up a good fight, and they will pick up some more upsets this season as a result.

25. Utah Jazz (-)

Record: 7-23 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (L11), at POR (L2), vs. PHI (L3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DEN (12/30), at NYK (1/1), at MIA (1/4), at ORL (1/5)

What will the Utah Jazz do before the trade deadline? While they aren't in a position to contend this season by any means, or make the playoffs for that matter, the decisions made in trade talks will set the course for what happens in Salt Lake City for the next several seasons.

Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler are all talented players on the trade block who can return key value. Whether or not the Jazz pull the trigger on any deals is yet to be seen, but it's not going to impact this season for them by any means.

26. Brooklyn Nets (-)

Record: 12-20 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (L15), at MIL (W6), vs. SAS (L9), at ORL (L1)

Upcoming schedule: at TOR (1/1), at MIL (1/2), vs. PHI (1/4)

Both Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith have been traded by the Brooklyn Nets. Who is next?

Cam Johnson continues to hear his name in trade rumors, and it is possible that Brooklyn will shop D'Angelo Russell now that he is back with the team after being dealt by the Lakers for a second time in his career. The Nets have lost 10 of their last 13 games and are clearly tanking.

27. Toronto Raptors (-)

Record: 7-25 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (L14), at MEM (L29), vs. ATL (L29)

Upcoming schedule: at BOS (12/31), vs. BKN (1/1), vs. ORL (1/3)

By losing to the Hawks on Sunday, the Raptors have now lost 10 straight games, the longest active losing skid in the NBA. Although they have continue to lose, the Raptors aren't doing so because of a lack of talent.

Toronto is rebuilding, and when this occurs for a team, losses are expected. Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett are talented players, but Immanuel Quickley continues to be injured, and the vast majority of this Raptors team is inexperienced. That is why the Raptors are expected to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

28. Washington Wizards (+2)

Record: 5-24 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L18), vs. CHA (W3), vs. NYK (L4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NYK (12/30), vs. CHI (1/1), at NOP (1/3)

For once, the Washington Wizards aren't ranked at the bottom of the NBA power rankings. Sound the alarms, Wizards fans, because this is a new milestone for your organization!

After picking up a win over the Charlotte Hornets two weeks ago, the Wizards once again defeated the Hornets by three points this past week thanks to a Jordan Poole game-winner. The very next game, it took extra time for the Knicks to put away the Wizards. Could Washington finally be turning a corner and becoming somewhat competitive?

29. Charlotte Hornets (-1)

Record: 7-24 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (L13), at WAS (L13), vs. OKC (L12)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (12/30), at DET (1/3)

The Raptors may own the league's longest active losing streak, but the Hornets are right behind them after losing their seventh straight game on Saturday to the Thunder. To make matters worse, Charlotte has lost six of their last seven games by double digits.

This Hornets team just isn't good, and that is apparent by their record.

30. New Orleans Pelicans (-1)

Record: 5-27 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (L17), vs. MEM (L8)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAC (12/30), at MIA (1/1), vs. WAS (1/3)

Now 22 games below .500, it's safe to say that the New Orleans Pelicans won't be making the playoffs. Does this mean that Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum will all be traded soon?

What the Pelicans do over the next few weeks will greatly influence the NBA as a whole, not just these power rankings. The only good news for New Orleans is that they should be able to snap their losing streak this upcoming week with the Wizards on their schedule. Then again, Washington has been competitive, and the Pelicans have not been, so who knows?