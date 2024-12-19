The New Orleans Pelicans are fielding calls for practically everyone on the roster according to several reports. Fans can rest easy knowing Herb Jones, Yves Missi, and Trey Murphy III are seemingly safe. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, and CJ McCollum could be on the move if the price is right. That exception is why Murray is the most unlikely to change addresses before the season ends.

Williamson and Ingram are former All-Stars with injury concerns and questionable contract statuses. Someone will still take a swing, especially small market teams unable to attract All-Star free agents. Soon-to-be Pelicans' sixth man CJ McCollum is a mid-tier addition on a team-friendly deal but not a second option on any title contender. Still, each would command at least a prospect, some salary filler, and a first-round pick plus options in a negotiation. Well, that is what it cost to acquire Murray and the 28-year-old's stock has dipped since joining the Pelicans.

Murray is averaging 16.6 points, 6.8 assists, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.7 steals/blocks over the first 10 games with New Orleans. The Pelicans knew there would be an adjustment period even without the rash of injuries. However, 4.2 turnovers every 33 minutes is a problem no team with postseason aspirations can overcome. Murray posting career lows in practically every major category, 28.1% from three-point range for example, is another knock.

Even fouls per game are at an all-time high (that's a bad thing) for someone with Murray's defensive reputation. It's hard to see a return on the level of Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., and two first-round picks for Murray being recouped by the Pelicans. New Orleans would find few, if any, front offices with that package to offer and also a pressing need to bring Murray into the fold.

Dejounte Murray's market limits Pelicans options

The Golden State Warriors are no longer shopping for a ballhandler after nabbing Dennis Schroder and a second-rounder for De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks. Every other contender (Top 10 record) has their point guard of the future already in the starting lineup.

Selling low on Dejounte Murray before the NBA trade deadline would be a risky move for EVP David Griffin's front office. Murray's underwhelming performance so far is an outlier that most contenders could overlook, sure. None will be easily convinced to send back a prospect like Dyson Daniels, a veteran with Larry Nance Jr.'s leadership, or two first-round draft picks.

Would the Los Angeles Lakers still want to part ways with De'Angelo Russell and draft picks? Could the Orlando Magic call in need of reinforcements? Trying to drum up a bidding war beyond those two teams is hard to imagine.

Giving a disgruntled fanbase more ammo and driving away interest while the Smoothie King Center sits mostly empty is something an assertive Pelicans ownership is going to notice. The significant draft assets invested in acquiring Murray make it difficult to justify a rushed decision. Figuring out Murray's turnover problems is a more pressing issue than seeking a trade that will likely not yield favorable returns.

At least it should be. It's already hard to sell to seemingly give up on Dejounte Murray given what Dyson Daniels is doing for the Atlanta Hawks. The Pelicans need to focus on integrating Murray into their system and maximizing his potential alongside other key players like Herb Jones, Yves Missi, and Trey Murphy III. A hasty trade could set back their progress and undermine the franchise's long-term goals. it would also signal to the fans there is no conviction behind the vision that laid out in exit interviews last summer.