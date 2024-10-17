The Boston Celtics are fresh off winning NBA championship banner No. 18. The Celtics are running it back with almost the exact same roster as last season, which is no surprise given just how dominant this franchise was during the run to the championship. Boston has an expensive roster ready to repeat.

Nonetheless, the NBA season is still unpredictable, which may still put the Celtics in a position to make some roster changes. Remember, Boston is going to be without Kristaps Porzingis for the start of the season as he recovers from surgery, and you never know what kind of injuries could strike throughout the campaign.

So, here are some potential Celtics trade candidates in the 2024-25 season.

Payton Pritchard was a crucial piece in the Celtics' title run. However, that doesn't mean he's an untouchable in trade talks.

Pritchard is coming off a solid season, averaging a career-high 9.6 points to go along with 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per outing. The sharpshooter has been a boost off the bench for the Celtics and has been a huge fan favorite, especially thanks to his buzzer-beating heaves.

However, Pritchard has been in trade rumors in the past and is about to start an attractive four-year, $30 million contract. If Boston seeks an upgrade for the roster, Pritchard would be a nice piece to dangle in trade negotiations.

Luke Kornet

Luke Kornet is also a fan favorite in Boston. In fact, the Celtics managed to retain his services during the offseason after he played a key role last season.

Moreover, Kornet's size gives the Celtics more depth in the frontcourt, which is even more important now that Kristaps Porzingis is out to start the season. Kornet could even start his share of games with Porzingis out and Al Horford looking to manage his minutes.

But while Kornet can be productive as a big man who can play inside and out, he's also a potential player who can be included in a trade if Boston seeks out an upgrade in the frontcourt. It must be noted that the center isn't eligible to be traded until Dec. 15 because of his new $2.8 million contract this offseason.

Jaden Springer

Jaden Springer was one of the players acquired by the Celtics before last season's trade deadline. It's safe to say that the young NBA champion is penciled to be a development project for Boston.

Nonetheless, Springer did show some progress in NBA Summer League, including a 23-point performance at the expense of the Miami Heat. While the guard is showing signs of a future rotational player, he doesn't have a clear role on this Celtics team and is going to be in the final season of his rookie contract. Still just 22 years old, another team could look to take a chance on him in a trade.