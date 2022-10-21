2 trades Vikings must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Minnesota Vikings have gotten off to a hot start to the 2022 NFL season. Through the first six weeks of the season, they sit at 5-1 and atop the NFC North.

But even with their success, there is room for improvement. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense is averaging just 242 passing yards per game. A majority of these receiving yards have gone to third-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Through six games, he has recorded 654 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 46 total receptions.

On the ground, they have rushed for just 587 yards, and are averaging 97.8 rushing yards per game. With a backfield consisting of Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, this unit has failed to live up to expectations in this area.

The Vikings have also been somewhat inconsistent on the defensive side of the ball. They have allowed at least 22 points in four of their six games, but no team has surpassed 30 points on this unit.

Opposing offenses have thrown the ball well against the Vikings. The defense is allowing 272 passing yards per game. They are also allowing 8.4 yards per attempt.

The Vikings run defense has also not been elite like they have been in the past. They have allowed 675 total yards on the ground and eight rushing touchdowns. Opposing teams are averaging 112.5 rushing yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry.

With a new coaching staff in place and success on the field, the Vikings look built to win now. But in a long season, they may need depth in several different areas to ensure that they can hold up.

Several teams may be looking to head toward a rebuild, and the Vikings could be looking to make some moves before the trade deadline. If so, this roster could look somewhat different by next month.

Here are two players the Vikings could trade for before the trade deadline

2. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Broncos

The tight end position has been a weak point for the VIkings offense this season. Irv Smith has been inconsistent at times. Through six games, he has recorded 18 receptions for 140 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Past Smith, Johnny Mundt has had his moments on this Vikings offense. He has recorded 11 receptions for 75 receiving yards.

If the Vikings are looking to improve on the offensive side of the ball, adding another tight end could be what they need to do. And Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam could be the perfect player to bring in.

The Broncos offense had high expectations for Okwuegbunam heading into the regular season. But unfortunately, like much of the Broncos offense, he has failed to be highly productive.

Over the first five games of his season, Okwuegbunam has recorded just seven receptions for 50 receiving yards. He has struggled to get on the field as he has played in less than 70% of snaps in every game this season.

The potential for Okwuegbunam is there. He may just need a new environment to reach his peak. The Vikings offense has looked elite at times, and with the play callers that they have in place, they could potentially unlock Okwuegbunam.

1. William Jackson III, CB, Commanders

The Vikings secondary, led by Patrick Peterson, has been solid this season. But they are missing a legitimate star at the cornerback position.

Peterson long held the title of one of the NFL’s elite, but now in year 12, he is not the player he once was. Through the first six games of the season. He has recorded 25 total tackles, seven defended passes and one interception. Adding another veteran next to him could help take some of the pressure off of the veteran defender.

Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III could be difficult to obtain due to his contract. But he has star potential and seems to be looking to find a new team.

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft, Jackson has been a reliable player in the secondary. Over 75 career games, he has recorded 205 total tackles, 51 defended passes, and five interceptions. In three of his five seasons, he has recorded double-digit defended passes.

Jackson is currently dealing with a back injury, which may be part of the reason why he hasn’t been moved yet. But that may not be enough to keep the Vikings from adding him to their group. At 29 years old, he could still have quite a bit of solid football left in the tank.

If the VIkings are looking to win now, adding Jackson could be what they need to solidify their defense.