Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has pleaded guilty to a lesser DUI charge. The third-year receiver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence in Los Angeles in July 2024. On Thursday, his lawyers at Younger & Associates posted the update on the case on X, formerly Twitter.

“Today, after careful consideration of the charges against him and all defenses, Jordan Addison decided to plead to a lesser included vehicular offense, commonly referred to as a ‘wet reckless,'” the post reads. “As a result, Mr. Addison will pay a standard fine and complete two online courses, after which we expect that his probation will be terminated early in six months.”

The statement continues, “Over the past year, he voluntarily participated in [Mothers Against Drunk Driving] events and programs and, after reflection, decided to enter this plea, understanding the ramifications of this decision. He has kept the organization apprised throughout these legal proceedings and will continue in his full commitment to being a valuable member of his team.”

ESPN's Adam Schefter responded to the statement, saying, “NFL now expected to rule on Jordan Addison’s discipline.”

Article Continues Below

The Vikings' wide receiver was not suspended during his second NFL season, as the league waited for the legal process. But now that it has been settled, he could be suspended. Despite this situation hanging over his head, Addison had 875 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

While the Vikings knew a suspension could be the outcome, they did not add much to their wide receiver room. Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson will pick up a lot of slack if Addison is suspended. Rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy has high expectations despite the potential loss of his second wide receiver.

Follow us here at ClutchPoints for the latest on Jordan Addison. Will the Vikings' wideout be suspended?

More Minnesota Vikings News
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson (18) signals a first down after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during their playoff game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale.
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson seriously eyeing Olympic flag football goldEvan Dammarell ·
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) exits the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Jordan Addison’s DUI trial takes unexpected twistBenedetto Vitale ·
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) scores a touchdown from he pass of quarterback Sam Darnold (14) against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
Vikings’ Jordan Addison could face 3-game suspension after DUI trialBen Strauss ·
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings legend Randy Moss drops GOAT take on Justin JeffersonBen Strauss ·
10 greatest Vikings teams of all time
10 greatest Minnesota Vikings teams of all timeRB Hayek ·
JJ McCarthy Katya Kuropas
JJ McCarthy’s fiancée shares photos of magical baby showerAutumn Hawkins ·