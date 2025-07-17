Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has pleaded guilty to a lesser DUI charge. The third-year receiver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence in Los Angeles in July 2024. On Thursday, his lawyers at Younger & Associates posted the update on the case on X, formerly Twitter.

“Today, after careful consideration of the charges against him and all defenses, Jordan Addison decided to plead to a lesser included vehicular offense, commonly referred to as a ‘wet reckless,'” the post reads. “As a result, Mr. Addison will pay a standard fine and complete two online courses, after which we expect that his probation will be terminated early in six months.”

The statement continues, “Over the past year, he voluntarily participated in [Mothers Against Drunk Driving] events and programs and, after reflection, decided to enter this plea, understanding the ramifications of this decision. He has kept the organization apprised throughout these legal proceedings and will continue in his full commitment to being a valuable member of his team.”

ESPN's Adam Schefter responded to the statement, saying, “NFL now expected to rule on Jordan Addison’s discipline.”

The Vikings' wide receiver was not suspended during his second NFL season, as the league waited for the legal process. But now that it has been settled, he could be suspended. Despite this situation hanging over his head, Addison had 875 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

While the Vikings knew a suspension could be the outcome, they did not add much to their wide receiver room. Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson will pick up a lot of slack if Addison is suspended. Rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy has high expectations despite the potential loss of his second wide receiver.

