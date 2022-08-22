2 Vikings backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping the total regime overhaul they underwent this offseason will help them re-emerge as a playoff team out of the NFC in 2022. They certainly have a deep depth chart filled with talented players that will look to lead the organization to the promised land after a few seasons of mediocrity.

The talent has been on the roster for awhile now, but the results have still been pretty poor. But things are looking up for the Vikings this season, and it should help them bounce back from a down 2021 season.

Among the reasons for optimism is the competition that has taken place throughout training camp so far. There are some backups on the team’s roster that seem poised to make a run for starting jobs this season. Let’s take a look at two such players and see who they could be replacing in Minnesota’s starting lineup.

2 Minnesota Vikings backups who can steal a first-string job in 2022

2. Ed Ingram

The Vikings are going to have some turnover at the right guard position of their offensive line one way or another. They signed Jesse Davis in free agency, and drafted Ed Ingram in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The two have been competing for a starting spot throughout training camp, and it could be a position battle that comes down to the wire.

Ingram is coming off a solid collegiate career at LSU, and has been looking to force his way into the starting lineup all throughout training camp. So far, though, he’s mostly sat behind Davis, who appears to be the frontrunner for a starting role right now.

That doesn’t mean Ingram can be ruled out, though. Ingram has a ton of potential, and he’a been solid early on throughout training camp and preseason play. Him and Davis have both been good, with some saying Davis has been a bit more consistent. But things could change quickly, and it could see Ingram leapfrog Davis on the depth chart and earn a starting role for the Vikings.

Davis built himself into a starting caliber lineman during his time with the Miami Dolphins, and his two most recent seasons have been his best seasons. But it’s clear that Ingram is going to be starting at some point in the future; it’s only a matter of time. And that time could end up being Week 1 of the regular season if Ingram continues to play well or if Davis begins to struggle.

1. Andrew Booth Jr.

Another second round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Andrew Booth Jr. was drafted with the hope that he could help out a struggling Vikings secondary. Minnesota pieced together their cornerback room in 2021, and it’s still looking somewhat unappealing with the 2022 season right on the horizon.

Right now, Patrick Peterson is really the only lock to be starting at cornerback come Week 1. Peterson had an OK first season with the Vikings in 2021, but they don’t really have any other options to replace him with. He’s obviously not the player he once was, but he still has value thanks to his experience and IQ.

Aside from him, though, the cornerback room remains a mystery. Cameron Dantzler, a 2020 third round pick, has been solid during his time on the field, but was never a favorite of Mike Zimmer during his first two seasons it seems. He could be given a run starting alongside Peterson if he impresses Minnesota’s new head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Or, they could turn things over to the talented Booth. Booth was a lockdown corner for Clemson, and has the potential to become a top corner in the NFL. He’s not as experienced as Peterson, or even Dantzler for that matter, but giving him a starting spot right out of the gate may not be such a bad idea considering the state of Minnesota’s defense.

Booth could find himself in the slot to start the season considering how Peterson’s spot is locked up, and how Dantzler is bigger than Booth. If he’s successful to start the season there, it could result in Peterson, who is admittedly a bit of a wild card heading into the season, sliding over to the slot position and Booth going outside. But starting Booth outside may be a bit risky.

Either way, Booth appears as if he could be lined up for a starting role in the Vikings secondary come Week 1. He could replace Dantzler, who hasn’t been able to find much consistency during his time in Minnesota, right off the bat, or take care of the slot role. Either way, Andrew Booth Jr. was labeled a steal for the Vikings when he fell to them in the second round of the draft, and he could prove that label true if he can start come Week 1 for Minnesota.