Published November 24, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 3 min read

It’s Week 12 in fantasy football season, and fantasy managers find themselves staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers.

Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep on the bench?

Here’s the fantasy football start ’em sit ’em wide receivers list for Week 12.

Week 12 Start’ Em: Wide Receivers

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

The third-year wideout from Michigan has flown under the radar as one of the most consistent performers in fantasy football in 2022. Since Week 4, Peoples-Jones has been the WR28 overall in PPR, according to FantasyPros. To date, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense the Browns are set to face in Week 12 has been middle-of-the-pack when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing WRs. While there is no obvious matchup advantage to point to, it is hard to argue against Peoples-Jones’ 12.6 points per game he’s averaged for well over a month now.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

The Jets finally decided to pull the plug on starting quarterback Zach Wilson ahead of Week 12’s showdown against the Chicago Bears. As such, the pass-catching options in the Jets’ offense have regained much of their fantasy value. The first-round rookie Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State carries a team-leading target share of 22%, according to 4for4, and finds himself in a position to be on the receiving end of far better target quality without Zach Wilson in the lineup. Though it may be a touch premature to trust the rookie again, Wilson has scored double-digit points in PPR in all four games he has received at least five targets this season.

Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

Burks ended Week 12, logging over 100 yards receiving against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. After a slow start to the year, the first-round pick out of Arkansas made the most out of his eight targets and showed precisely why this team believed in him enough to make him the de facto replacement for AJ Brown. In Week 12, the Titans are set to face off against a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has not been particularly good as of late in the absence of cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. However, should quarterback Ryan Tannehill continue to trust Burks in the passing game, Week 12 should be another good one for the former Arkansas wideout.

Week 12 Sit’ Em: Wide Receivers

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Coming off back-to-back mega-touchdown performances, the second-round rookie has been playing lights out. Though Watson has recently been a popular waiver wire add, Week 12 may be a good time to sit first-year wideout. The Packers are set to go up against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has allowed the eighth-fewest points to opposing WRs in 2022. Therefore, it would serve fantasy managers to skip this week and look ahead to a much better matchup in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears.

DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are benching Baker Mayfield and pivoting to their third starting quarterback of the year, Sam Darnold. Though Moore did well last year with Darnold under center, this Panthers’ offense is an absolute nightmare. In addition, their matchup against the Denver Broncos is not particularly friendly for wide receivers. Denver has allowed the second-fewest points per game to the position in the 2022 NFL season. So as tempting as it may be to trust a player with Moore’s talent this week with a new quarterback, it would be unwise to trust him in your lineup.