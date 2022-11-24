Published November 24, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 3 min read

Week 12 has arrived in the NFL and fantasy football, and there are some tough decisions to be made ahead of Turkey Day. So let’s turn our attention to difficult calls with the Week 12 start ’em sit ’em running backs for fantasy football.

Who should start and who should sit?

Here’s the fantasy football start ’em sit ’em running backs list for Week 12 action.

Week 12 Start’ Em: Running Backs

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Coming off a monster 2021 campaign, fantasy managers hoped Conner would be able to recapture the magic for their teams in 2022. Unfortunately, injuries forced Conner to underperform for the vast majority of this year, although the long-time Pittsburgh Steeler bounced back as of late. Since returning from injury in Week 9, Conner is the RB6 overall in point-per-reception (PPR) scoring, averaging 16.1 points per game. The Cardinals face a Chargers defense that has allowed the third-most points per game to opposing running backs this season. With quarterback Kyler Murray at risk of missing a third consecutive game with a hamstring injury, the team will likely lean on Conner to attain a victory.

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Before their bye in Week 11, the rookie White exploded in a breakout performance as the Buccaneers secured the win over the Seattle Seahawks, rushing for over 100 yards for the first time in his NFL career. Though he has been mainly in the shadow of starting running back Leonard Fournette, White has been a situational flex option whose efforts this season have earned him four games with seven or more PPR points. With Fournette still dealing with a hip pointer that caused him to exit the game against the Seahawks, it’s looking like wheels up for the talented rookie in Week 12.

Latavius Murray, Denver Broncos

Though he is a bit of a boring option, the 32-year-old has been a respectable fantasy back in 2022. Since landing in Denver in Week 6, Murray has been the RB27 overall in PPR scoring, according to FantasyPros. The Broncos are set to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 on Sunday, a team that has allowed the fifth-most points per game to opposing RBs this year. However, even if Murray doesn’t land in the end zone, he should be able to produce at a level of a decent flex.

Week 12 Sit’ Em: Running Backs

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

This season has been bizarre for Swift. Between injuries and the Lions’ reliance on Jamaal Williams, Swift has become a touchdown-dependant option. Since returning from injury in Week 8, Swift is the RB25 overall on the heels of being able to find the end zone. In Week 12, the Lions are set to face off against a Buffalo Bills defense that has allowed the 13th-fewest points per game to opposing running backs. As a result, it would be best to put Swift on the bench for Thanksgiving.

Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams

Following the surprise release of Darrell Henderson Jr., fantasy managers may be tempted to pick up Akers and trust him as the presumed leader of the Rams’ backfield. While the logic is certainly understandable, and Akers’ path to relevancy is more apparent, it is vital to remember that this Rams’ offense has been atrocious this year. Moreover, Matthew Stafford being sidelined for Week 12’s showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs makes it so that no one from the Rams should be trusted for fantasy purposes. That team is a trainwreck, and fantasy managers don’t need the burden.